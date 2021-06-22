Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva

+ 22

“Feng Shui”: the union between nature and man applied in the creation of their spaces. A more harmonious design is created to bring the greatest happiness to whoever lives in the space. The design seeks comfortable minimalism that combines the modern with the classic following the guidelines of sustainability and a healthy design.

White tones predominate the space to achieve greater luminosity. Less is more is our philosophy, that is why space is configured with four architectural details rigorously conceived. The use of natural and sustainable materials is of utmost importance: wood, natural fabrics, stone, and plaster are some of the main components. When choosing all the materials, fabrics, brands, and products that make up the space, priority has been given to those who are committed to the environment. Furthermore, they will have a second life after the edition.

JUNG has supplied the mechanisms (plugs and switches). PEPE PEÑALVER has supplied the textiles (curtains, armchairs, and sofa). The hanging lamp is from AROMAS DEL CAMPO. The plaster on the walls and the table are designed by SO Arquitectura, but executed by ESCAYOLAS SAZ.