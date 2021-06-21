Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The “Masia de Can Perpinyà” complex, built in the 18th century, was dedicated for 200 years to agricultural and livestock exploitation. In the 2000s the house was abandoned and 20 years later, the new generations of the family decided to start an equine breeding farm.

The Can Daudor project is part of this modernization process, transforming an old barn into a single-family house for the new owners of the complex, a space for domestic life and work, that will serve as support for the different tasks of the new farm.

The future home is organized in two floors with different entrances, differentiating the domestic entrances from the work entrances. The two floors are connected through an open staircase that allows a constant visual relationship between them; it is the only point of the house where the volume can be appreciated as a whole.

The main floor is presented as a continuous and articulated space, visually connected to the surrounding landscape through generous openings, some existing and some new.

The fireplace plays a key role in the living space, placing itself in the gravity center, celebrating fire as a primitive element that generates life around.