We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

Save this project
Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Ribes de Freser, Spain
  • Architects: Aramé Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Del Rio Bani
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The “Masia de Can Perpinyà” complex, built in the 18th century, was dedicated for 200 years to agricultural and livestock exploitation. In the 2000s the house was abandoned and 20 years later, the new generations of the family decided to start an equine breeding farm.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The Can Daudor project is part of this modernization process, transforming an old barn into a single-family house for the new owners of the complex, a space for domestic life and work, that will serve as support for the different tasks of the new farm.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The future home is organized in two floors with different entrances, differentiating the domestic entrances from the work entrances. The two floors are connected through an open staircase that allows a constant visual relationship between them; it is the only point of the house where the volume can be appreciated as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The main floor is presented as a continuous and articulated space, visually connected to the surrounding landscape through generous openings, some existing and some new. 

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The fireplace plays a key role in the living space, placing itself in the gravity center, celebrating fire as a primitive element that generates life around.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aramé Studio
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Can Daudor / Aramé Studio" [Can Daudor / Aramé Studio] 21 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963590/can-daudor-arame-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream