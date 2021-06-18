Residence G / Coldefy & Associés Architectes Urbanistes

+ 25

Project Direction: Isabel Van Haute

Project Manager: Sophie Graux

Thermal Energy Efficiency: BEFL

Economist: Optibat

Health & Safety Coordinator: Sphinx

Works Supervisor: APAVE

Energy Performance: RT 2012

City: Lille

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The brief for Residence G was to create a countryside lifestyle in harmony with its surroundings. The starting point was the Comte de M. 19th century farm building, constructed in a U-shape around a courtyard, nestled in a fantastic natural setting surrounded by the edge of a forest, a haven of biodiversity. It is located alongside a golf course running through the forest.

The refurbishment and extension of this building sought to showcase the old building and preserve the natural surroundings.

A new entrance zone to the plot has been de designed to provide access to the farm. The courtyard is closed off by this zone, creating a patio overlooked by the rooms in the house. The property is extended with a generous south-facing facade to take advantage of the natural light. Another extension was added to create a family space with a swimming pool.

The farm’s use of form was reinterpreted for the extensions, which blend into the surroundings due to the materials used. The south-side extension naturally fits in with the existing farm. The other extension matches the first extension’s style and is connected to the building via a glass corridor. The farm’s classic facade was retained, whilst the others were redesigned to establish interactions between indoor and outdoor spaces and large dormers were created. Each staircase leading to the upper floors offers views over the forest, golf course or garden.

The main farm building has undergone very few changes. The black substructure and the white painted brick were retained. On the roof, damaged tiles were replaced with similar pantiles to retain the building’s authentic feel. The windows were fitted with double-glazing in black aluminium frames, and large openings were created in the existing facade. These large dormers are made of steel in the same colour as the joinery. The new extensions have a timber frame covered in charred wood cladding, and the carport is made of slatted wood. All the aluminium joinery matches the colours of the main farm building.