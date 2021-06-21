We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Okuike / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

House in Okuike / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Save this project
House in Okuike / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano© Toshiyuki Yano+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ashiya, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. The house located in the foot of mountain. Climbing Mt.Rokko, this misty place is rich in pines and many other types of vegetation. I was thinking how to blur the boundary between the house and nature without dividing the natural environment of sounding mountains by architecture.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

By making tear in the gable roof, which is the regulation in the scenic area, letting nature to infiltering through, I tried to blur the outline of architecture and obtain the unique connection with nature.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Blurred nature is reflected on the dull silver surface, the boundary of architecture is cultivated. I aimed for a space as if under a soft silver cloud. The roof with crevices that lays low on the ground makes the connection with trees around and garden in the crevices, aiming for such an appearance that the architecture blends into expansive mountain range.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Okuike / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates" 21 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963544/house-in-okuike-tomohiro-hata-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream