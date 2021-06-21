House in Okuike / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The house located in the foot of mountain. Climbing Mt.Rokko, this misty place is rich in pines and many other types of vegetation. I was thinking how to blur the boundary between the house and nature without dividing the natural environment of sounding mountains by architecture.

By making tear in the gable roof, which is the regulation in the scenic area, letting nature to infiltering through, I tried to blur the outline of architecture and obtain the unique connection with nature.

Blurred nature is reflected on the dull silver surface, the boundary of architecture is cultivated. I aimed for a space as if under a soft silver cloud. The roof with crevices that lays low on the ground makes the connection with trees around and garden in the crevices, aiming for such an appearance that the architecture blends into expansive mountain range.