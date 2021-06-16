We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Les Davids Winery / Atelier Marc Barani

Les Davids Winery / Atelier Marc Barani

Save this project
Les Davids Winery / Atelier Marc Barani

© Frederik Vercruysse© Frederik Vercruysse© Frederik Vercruysse© Frederik Vercruysse+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Ménerbes, France
Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

Text description provided by the architects. Marc Barani designed a winery that combines a gravitational process of winemaking with a form of architecture that is integrated into the landscape in such a way that it seems to be a natural element. As well as the rooms for receiving the harvested grapes, and for blending, maturing, and bottling the wine, the winery also includes a shop and tasting room, which just opened to the public.

Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

Surrounded by orchards and gardens, the Les Davids estate has twenty hectares of vineyards and currently produces eleven organic wines of excellent quality. The expertise of the architect Marc Barani has aligned with the vision of client Sophie Le Clercq to create a winery that respects the entire gravitational process of winemaking (with the reception of the grapes and the filling of vats on the first floor; winemaking, assembly, and sales on the ground floor; and bottling and storage in the cellar) and a form of architecture that is integrated into the landscape in such a way that it seems to be a natural element. The new winery is the culmination of more than 20 years of passion and hard work on a rare and protected terroir.

Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

The winery is built at the top of a shell-shaped valley on the border of the Ventoux and the Monts de Vaucluse, in which the Les Davids estate is located. The whole structure is built of solid concrete. Barani selected an ochre colour that reflects the rocky earth that slides down to the valley. Although the building is very large (2130 m2), it is surprisingly elegant, seeming to emerge from the earth like a mastaba from ancient times. Also striking is the glass notch that reveals the monumental arrangement of concrete tulip barrels, placing the exterior vines in visual communication with the wine barrels on the inside.

Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse
Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse
Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

The terrace, which is covered by a large, cantilevered roof, overlooks the estate and offers an immense view of the surrounding mountains. It forms the link between the vines and the winemaking process. From here, visitors walk through the corridor where there is a huge ceramic fresco by the Belgian artist Yves Zurstrassen. The corridor leads to the tasting and sales counter, where tastings are organized based on wine-food pairings customized by a Michelin-starred chef and the domains.

Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

There are also availabilities to rent holiday homes by the owners of Les Davids. The exclusive Hameaux des Davids country estate (a total of six self-catered holiday homes spread over three hamlets, including 5 heated swimming pools, two spas, two tennis courts, and beautifully landscaped gardens) is quietly tucked away between vast oak forests, lavender fields, olive trees, and vineyards. 

Save this picture!
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Luberon, 84560 Ménerbes, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Marc Barani
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryFrance
Cite: "Les Davids Winery / Atelier Marc Barani" 16 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963444/les-davids-winery-atelier-marc-barani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream