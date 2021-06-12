We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Meltcrete Building / Studio Ardete

Meltcrete Building / Studio Ardete

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
JLPL Industrial Area, India
  • Architects: Studio Ardete
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, TATA TISCON, Ultratech
  • Lead Architects: Badrinath Kaleru, Prerna Aggarwal
  • Design Team:Sanchit Dhiman, Nancy Mittal, Abhimanue Sharma, Pragya Singh,Rahul Ghosh
  • Planning:Sanchit Dhiman
  • Execution Drawings:Nancy Mittal
  • 3 D Drawings:Pragya Singh
  • Render:Rahul Ghosh
  • Coordination And Management:Abhimanue Sharma
  • Façade Construction:R.S Builders
  • City:JLPL Industrial Area
  • Country:India
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sec-82 Mohali, a grooming industrial area, this project is a commercial building owning a major focus on being leased out for offices or display centres in the corporate arena. It was a demanding job to do a south west  facing plot into something that lets happy vibes to everything and everybody around and furthermore , be such a stand that inspires the projects in prenatal state to be of a statute similar , thus , bringing class and pep to the otherwise mundane - grey - bland - boxes.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Façade Diagram
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Confirming to the local building norms, it is an open laid out plan with fixed height which leaves the designer with the façade to romance with. Such is architecture. 1232 was a 4500 sqft plot  in sector 82 Mohali, the focus was diabolic; one, to keep the costs low; second, allowing the area a landmark.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

An undisputed claim to uniqueness and comfort, around which it was worked to give the clients about this commercial raise. That it keeps robust and to avoid any revamping soon, the façade has been plastered in concrete. Being a small 3 level Building ,the grandeur was created by creating a series of curvilinear concrete facia which looks like a melted concrete. Second layers of frames made in metal silhouettes create another fluted layer which also acts like a balcony fence and façade element together .

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Meltcrete uses a series of curves more like a melting structure and also creates an illusion of a taller structure than of  is Its subtle expresses concrete poetry in a subtle way for a office space row plot something which was started by  Le Corbusier. The building had a very low cost of 1000 Rs/sqft, half the cost compared to the conventional building of its kind in the concrete way used as a primary material for the façade.

Elevation

The baton of architectural aura, once lit by Le Corbusier, if architects and designers could do their bit and have the spark brighter to illuminate the efforts around the tri-city, the purpose would have lived in happy breaths.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, Punjab, India

About this office
Studio Ardete
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

