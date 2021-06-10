We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Headoffice REWAG / Gewers Pudewill

Headoffice REWAG / Gewers Pudewill

Save this project
Headoffice REWAG / Gewers Pudewill

© HG Esch© HG Esch© HG Esch© HG Esch+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Regensburg, Germany
  • Design Team:Thomas Birk, Elisa Gersdorf, Georg Gewers, Henry Pudewill
  • TGA:Kuehn Bauer Parterner
  • City:Regensburg
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

Text description provided by the architects. The design process when planning a head office for a municipal energy company can differ significantly depending on whether the location is an anonymous metropolitan structure, greenfield land, or – as in this case – a 2000-year-old city like Regensburg, whose city center was included in the 2006 UNESCO World Heritage List.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

Optimizing processes, increasing flexibility, creating an identity, linking company departments, sensitive urban repairs - these were some of the project goals formulated by the client for a restricted competition in 2016.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch
Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

The answer was an organically curved building that elegantly enters into dialogue with the heterogeneous surroundings but is nevertheless confidently perceived as a solitaire. Due to its exposed location, the building does not have a classic rear face, instead, the different levels of the building respond to the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

The self-contained building creates very versatile areas within, flooded with light and easily adaptable according to the changing requirements of the modern working world. The interior design concept references the elegant natural stone façade in materials and colour moods, without imitating it.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

The outdoor areas link playfully with the surrounding development and echo the basic organic shape of the building in a free interpretation. As a result, several interlocking outdoor areas are created, integrating the surroundings, forming small squares, and leading back into the freely accessible and lavishly designed inner courtyard of the building.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

Connecting the existing trees with sophisticated raised beds encompassing seating areas creates a very special ambiance that can be enjoyed by employees and neighbours alike. The open-air areas and recreational facilities extend to the individually staggered roofs, which offer generous terraces for employee use in addition to extensive green roofs.

Regional facade materials serve as a visible contribution to sustainability and identity - the natural stone Kehlheimer Limestone is sourced in the immediate vicinity of Regensburg.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

In order to fully utilize the design possibilities of a natural stone facade, distinctive surfaces were created on the individual parapets with the help of stone masonry methods such as hammering and tooling. This creates noticeable variations and fine nuances in light reflection and shadow formation, further enlivening the curved facade.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch
Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

Precision and consistency in the implementation of fewer but more essential design elements such as curves, materials and surface finishes characterize the building also lending it a timeless quality.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

These properties, as well as the calm and precise design aspects, constitute a prerequisite for joining the many successful and important buildings in Regensburg for the long term.

Save this picture!
© HG Esch
© HG Esch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Regensburg, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gewers Pudewill
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Headoffice REWAG / Gewers Pudewill" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963156/headoffice-rewag-gewers-pudewill> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream