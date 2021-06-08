Zaha Hadid Architects to Design New Italian Hyperloop

Zaha Hadid Architects is collaborating with Hyperloop Italia to co-design the next phase of works of the transport vehicles, marking a turning point for the future of transportation. The collaboration aims to merge transformative architecture, engineering, and urban planning with the most efficient and sustainable transport network to improve accessibility, connectivity, and well-being in cities.

+ 4

The Hyperloop Partnership Program was launched last month by Hyperloop Italia, with a commitment to building the most accessible, convenient, and safest transportation system in the world using a new generation of environmentally-friendly material. The Italian transportation network's multidisciplinary approach combines innovations in both design and operational technologies, which has allowed the architecture firm to deliver a future-resilient project that is inventive, efficient, and environmentally conscious.

Save this picture! Commercial prototype Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image © CW Archives - Hyperloop TT

Hyperloop vehicles transport passengers and cargo at a very high speed safely, economically, and sustainably. The operation uses passive magnetic levitation technologies powered by renewables, transporting passenger and cargo capsules through low-pressure tubes to minimize friction. This newly-developed system requires a small amount of energy compared to the energy needed to power traditional modes of public transport.

Related Article How Artificial Intelligence Will Shape Design by 2050

Save this picture! Sheikh Zayed Bridge / ZHA Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

In addition to ZHA's monumental civic and cultural structures, the firm's portfolio also includes award-winning transportation infrastructure projects such as the Hungerburg Nordpark mountain railway in Austria, Napoli-Afragola high-speed railway station, Beijing Daxing International Airport, and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi. The firm's partnership with Hyperloop Italia marks its first venture into the world of hyperloop transport.