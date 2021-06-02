Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World’s Second Tallest Tower to be Built in Russia

World’s Second Tallest Tower to be Built in Russia

Save this article
World’s Second Tallest Tower to be Built in Russia

Scottish architecture firm Kettle Collective has revealed plans for a 703-metre skyscraper in St. Petersburg, making it the second tallest building in the world after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The Lakhta Centre II will have the highest occupied floor, and while the exact site is yet to be confirmed, it will sit alongside Lakhta Centre, currently the tallest building in Europe and the headquarters of energy firm Gazprom.

© Kettle Collective© Kettle Collective© Kettle CollectiveLakhta Centre designed by RMJM (authoring team led by Tony Kettle). Image © Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex+ 5

Save this picture!
© Kettle Collective
© Kettle Collective

Kettle Collective founder Tony Kettle was previously the design director of RMJM and at the time created the competition-winning project of the Lakhta Centre, a landmark on the coast of the Gulf of Finland in northern S. Petersburg. The new mixed-use tower is intended as a complementary development to the first Lakhta Centre and is expected to feature state of the art sustainability design.

Save this picture!
Lakhta Centre designed by RMJM (authoring team led by Tony Kettle). Image © Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex
Lakhta Centre designed by RMJM (authoring team led by Tony Kettle). Image © Lakhta Center Multifunctional Complex

The visualisations showcase a helical structure, which according to the architects, reduces wind loads on the tower and, with them, the size of the structural elements. The building’s outer structure represents “spiralling columns that form an open organic helical diagrid”. The building’s top floor will sit at the height of 590m and will feature a viewing gallery. The tower will feature eight sections, each organised around an atrium and featuring shared amenities and green spaces.

Related Article

Coop Himmelb(l)au to Build Constructivism-Inspired CKA Arena and Park

The project is part of a development plan to expand the business district established in northern St. Petersburg, around the Lakhta Centre. The new tower is expected to become a focal point on the city’s skyline and drive further development around the Gulf of Finland, thus preserving the historic districts of St. Petersburg.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "World’s Second Tallest Tower to be Built in Russia" 02 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962678/worlds-second-tallest-tower-to-be-built-in-russia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream