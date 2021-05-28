Klimatorium Climate Center / 3XN Architects + SLA Architects

+ 15

Developer: Lemvig Vand & Spildevand og Lemvig Kommune

Engineering: Orbicon

City: Lemvig

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The architects are 3XN and SLA whose design is based on Lemvig’s historic boat-building facilities found in the spectacular natural scenery of the Limfjord and the strong communities of the port. The Klimatorium offers an innovative and creative mini-hub for storm surge, water, and climate research. Its open public facilities and recreational outdoor spaces also offer innovative opportunities to experience, sense, and use the unique natural surroundings of Lemvig and the Limfjord.

A robust and inviting Klimatorium. The main architectural concept of the Klimatorium is pragmatic, and its materials have been kept in wood, concrete, and steel. The symbol of the building is a wooden ‘wave’ that rises above the main entrance and makes the building an easily recognisable landmark. This motif is inspired by Lemvig’s characteristic fishing boats and is a tribute to the area's cultural history and local building customs.

“A key design element has been to create an inviting building with clear references to the function of the building as well as its location in the Port of Lemvig. The tiled wave made of wood gives the building a strong identity. Both inside and out, it becomes a gathering point and social meeting place for Klimatorium employees and guests as well as the people of Lemvig,” says Jan Ammundsen, architect and senior partner at 3XN.

The floating structure and use of glass give the Klimatorium a distinct contemporary look. The building has two levels and has in terms of scale been adapted to fit in with the existing buildings in the port area. The first floor is surrounded by black-stained wooden slats, which give the building a simple and rustic look and protect it against direct sunlight.

Inside, the Klimatorium offers office spaces, meeting rooms, common areas, and a publicly accessible café and exhibition area that focus on creating social synergies by encouraging users of the building to engage in different kinds of interaction, meetings, and collaboration. Visual contact, a flexible framework, attractive meeting points, overlapping functions, and activity-based design all contribute to reinforcing social relations within the building as well as promoting community and innovation.

Climate Corridor and flood protection. The Klimatorium highlights the development of the Port of Lemvig from a commercial port to one of Denmark’s most impressive experience ports while the extensive and integrated flood protection of the port is finally completed.

Key to this is the project’s landscape and nature design: the Green Climate Corridor. The Climate Corridor is partly an ‘expo landscape’ for users of the Klimatorium and partly a public green urban space with a pleasant microclimate and diverse outdoor urban life options for everyone.