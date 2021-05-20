We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Israel Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Impact of Agriculture on Communities, Landscapes and Fauna

Israel Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Impact of Agriculture on Communities, Landscapes and Fauna

Save this article
Israel Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Impact of Agriculture on Communities, Landscapes and Fauna

Israel’s Pavilion for the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale highlights the impact of intensive mechanized agriculture on landscapes and ecosystems, as well as the disruption caused to local communities. Titled Land. Milk. Honey and curated by an interdisciplinary team comprising Dan Hasson, Iddo Ginat, Rachel Gottesman, Yonatan Cohen and Tamar Novick, the exhibition portrays the fundamental changes experienced by the region through the stories of local animals, constructing a history of the 20th-century development.

Hof Hasharon Dairy Farm, 2020, Aviad Bar-Ness. Image Bunkers transformed into a bat haven, 2020, Point Cloud scan: Adam Havkin. Image © Matteo Losurdo© Matteo Losurdo+ 13

Save this picture!
© Matteo Losurdo
© Matteo Losurdo

The Israel Pavilion examines the relationships between humans, animals and the environment within the local context. Israel’s economic growth aspirations have been translated into the landscape through urbanization, massive infrastructure projects and expansive mechanized agriculture. The latter is a significant driving point of prosperity for the region, but its impact on fauna and flora is now being evaluated, and the exhibition highlights the environmental and social challenges resulting from the intensive agricultural exploitation of the past century.

Land.Milk.Honey highlights the far-reaching changes to the landscape brought by technology, using a zoocentric analysis that comprises five study cases represented by local animals, domesticated and wild: cows, goats, honeybees, water buffalos and bats. These animals are part of the multifaceted narrative of the introduction of modernity to the region and showcase how the transformation of the land came at a high cost for local fauna and flora. The exhibition emphasizes the need to establish a new kind of relationship between human, animal and the environment.

Related Article

Kazuyo Sejima Appointed as President of the International Jury of the Biennale Architettura 2021

The Pavilion is divided into five acts: Mechanization, Territory, Cohabitation, Extinction, and the Post-Human, which together make up the history of a space almost entirely reworked by humans. In addition, the Pavilion will feature art installations, models, short films, archival photos and a dedicated soundtrack, which are woven together to highlight the impact of agriculture on the land.

Save this picture!
Cabinet of curiosities (part of the exhibition installations), 2020, © Courtesy of the curators. Image
Cabinet of curiosities (part of the exhibition installations), 2020, © Courtesy of the curators. Image

  • Commissioned by: Israel Ministry of Culture and Sport - Museums and Visual Arts Department, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs -Cultural Diplomacy Bureau
  • Commissioners: Michael Gov, Arad Turgeman
  • Curators: Dan Hasson, Iddo Ginat, Rachel Gottesman, Yonatan Cohen and Tamar Novic
  • Exhibitors: Netta Laufer, Shadi Habib Allah, Aviad Bar-Ness, Gili Marin, Adam Havkin, Daniel Meir, Apollo Legisamo, and Sarale Gur Lavi

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Israel Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Impact of Agriculture on Communities, Landscapes and Fauna" 20 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962011/israel-pavilion-at-the-2021-venice-biennale-highlights-the-impact-of-agriculture-on-communities-landscapes-and-fauna> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream