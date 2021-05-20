Uruguayan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Coexistence Around Two Playful Public Tables

Save this picture! Cortesía de Equipo Curatorial Pabellón de Uruguay

Coming soon. Visions from the minimum territory ("Próximamente") is the title of the Uruguay Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2021, which will take place between May 22 and November 21, 2021.

In order to answer How will we live together?, the statement proposed by the Venice Biennale 2021 curator Hashim Sarkis, the Uruguayan curatorial team led by Federico Lagomarsino, Federico Lapeyre, and Lourdes Silva replied with a playful montage that not only addresses a spatial but also temporal proximity.

As the curators state, "throughout time, the table has functioned as a device for narration and coexistence, making it a powerful communication field, where the public and the private, the domestic and the territorial can coexist. While in Uruguay we built a black table—a memorial in the public space of the city—, the white table travels to Venice. The generous architecture is proposed as a table-screen, available land to rehearse future futures. This table invites us to take a seat, immerse ourselves in a conversation and be part of it, at a time when human proximity has been put in crisis."

Get to know the official statement:

Understood as a series of audiovisual essays in 360 degrees, a decalogue of conversations is proposed combining the acts of prediction, fiction, and proposition, and building a possible atlas of the spaces to come. These conversations, debates, exchanges, and coexistence are the result of a process of research and work, which involved the construction of a film set in Montevideo, Uruguay. Its centrality, the consequence of a white table, is also the result of a work that involved more than sixty invited people, coming from different disciplinary fields, ages, and contexts.

As a diptych, both tables propose a space-time coexistence. The construction of the black table is the result of a public competition. It consists of a large black metal piece located in the Montevideo public space—a memorial— that rethinks the past and its consequences in the present, recreating a visiting table from a former prison and turning it into an urban table. In a complementary way, the white table is an invitation to build a place for dialogue and space from which we could enunciate the future. At the white table, politicians met and made urban promises, a cooperative planned its manifesto, a group of activists called for upcoming mobilizations, a seer announced the future, academics predicted their own deaths, adolescents proposed new cities, two enemies fought for their visions and friends celebrated when the table finally fell under its own weight.

Credits

Curatorial Team: Federico Lagomarsino, Federico Lapeyre, Lourdes Silva

Commissioner: Silvana Bergson

Production Assistant: Cecilia Matteo

Filming: Carpincho Contento

Director/Editor VFX: Mathías Chumino

VFX Artist: Luciano Correa

User Experience: Mar Colasso Soca, Juan Pablo Colasso Soca

Identity and Editorial Design: Marcos Villalba

Photography: Ignacio Correa

Style Correction: Anna Larroca

Italian Translation: Julia Berardozzi

English Translation: Virginia Gramaglia, Gustavo Hiriart, Sandra Moresino

Production in Venice: Gustavo Vilariño

Thanks to: Enrique Aguerre, Sergio Aldama, Carmen Balestié, Danisa Boyssonade, Yeiko Burgueño, José De Los Santos, Lucía Díaz Dessent, C.i.d. – Fablab-mvd, Alejandro Lagomarsino, Luis Lagomarsino, Nina Lagomarsino, José Luis Lapeyre, María Florencia Lapeyre, Alba Luz Pérez, Fernando Miranda, Mauricio Musitelli, José Miguel Onaindia, Marcelo Payssé, María Lourdes Pignatta, Municipio B, Clodomiro Silva, Carolina Tobler, Agustina Vigevani, Pol Villasus.

Sponsors: Uruguay Construction Chamber

Sponsors: avanzia, barraca paraná, conaprole, musitelli, pinturerías nalón

