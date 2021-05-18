We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Belgium
  5. Kaboog School / B-architecten

Kaboog School / B-architecten

Save this project
Kaboog School / B-architecten

© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Middelkerke, Belgium
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lucid
  • Lead Architects: Cristina Magro Baroni, Nathalie Lambregts
  • Design Team:Evert Crols, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Nathalie Lambregts, Jacopo Luini, Cristina Magro Baroni, Olmo Peeters
  • City:Middelkerke
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. Kaboog is a school in Middelkerke for primary and secondary special-needs education. Both departments merged a few years ago and were each located in a different part of a former hospital in the centre of Middelkerke. The infrastructure was very old and didn't meet the current standards required for quality education, nor for the specific pedagogical needs of Kaboog.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

Because of its pedagogical project and its specific offer in special-needs education, it was high time for a new school, tailormade for its users.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

A master plan was made, allowing specific areas for the school. The other zones were reserved for private residential development. Thanks to the macro-scale analysis, designs tailored to the surroundings became possible.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

The school’s design identifies and connects with the Westendelaan. There is an entrance on the ground floor along the façade parallel to the Westendelaan.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Middelkerke, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
B-architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolBelgium
Cite: "Kaboog School / B-architecten" 18 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961868/kaboog-school-b-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream