WOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & X

Design Team: Malene Hvidt, Malene Hvidt, Callum Sheeran-Purcell, Anton Jouve Heger, Lino Gasparitsch

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Visible and exposed construction elements at WOOD WOOD Berlin store, redesigned by Spacon & X. Inside-outside phenomenon Spacon & X has worked with Wood Wood on a wide range of retail solutions around the world - from shop-in-shop and trade fairs to flagship stores. With the newest addition to the retail range; Wood Wood's new store in Berlin is an experience comparable to the visit to the contemporary gallery. With the design, Spacon & X explores the inside-outside phenomenon, where usually hidden construction materials are brought into the spotlight. “We feel a foundational creative synergy with Wood Wood in our mutual curiosity and honesty in the work with materials and construction methods.

We also share a constant drive to push the envelope and come out with something new and weird, yet relatable and familiar.”, says Svend Jacob Pedersen, Founding Partner at Spacon & X. Unapologetically raw Form follows function, and meticulously, the interior conforms with precision. Wood paneling contrasts an unforgiving concrete surrounding, determining the formwork and placement of all apparel accessories and footwear.

The wooden grid system enables flexibility and agility, adapting to the change of pace and simultaneous activities occurring in the space. Svend Jacob Pedersen, Founding Partner at Spacon & X, explains: "Once again the design of the store has come to life in close collaboration with Karl and Brian, but also with a great deal of trust. The theme of the interior originates from a W.W. trade fair booth for Revolver Copenhagen we designed inspired by construction sites, with exposed standard constructional elements.

We wanted to see how far we could take it, only inserting a minimal amount of design choices assuring the visitor that they are not simply trespassing at an actual construction site. In the case of the Berlin store, the design choices contrasting the construction site atmosphere are dried flowers, hand-dyed textiles and hand-painted colour blocks as well as insulation encased behind Wood Wood branded clear acrylic."

Wood Wood Berlin is an epicentre of activity, creating a parallel experience across all Wood Wood stores. The surroundings captivate creativity and interactions, featuring two levels and two spacious fitting rooms wholly dedicated to enhancing the customers' shopping experience.