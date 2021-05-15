We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Germany
  5. WOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & X

WOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & X

Save this project
WOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & X

Courtesy of Spacon & XWOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & XCourtesy of Spacon & XCourtesy of Spacon & X+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Berlin, Germany
  • Design Team:Malene Hvidt, Malene Hvidt, Callum Sheeran-Purcell, Anton Jouve Heger, Lino Gasparitsch
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spacon & X
Courtesy of Spacon & X

Text description provided by the architects. Visible and exposed construction elements at WOOD WOOD Berlin store, redesigned by Spacon & X. Inside-outside phenomenon Spacon & X has worked with Wood Wood on a wide range of retail solutions around the world - from shop-in-shop and trade fairs to flagship stores. With the newest addition to the retail range; Wood Wood's new store in Berlin is an experience comparable to the visit to the contemporary gallery. With the design, Spacon & X explores the inside-outside phenomenon, where usually hidden construction materials are brought into the spotlight. “We feel a foundational creative synergy with Wood Wood in our mutual curiosity and honesty in the work with materials and construction methods.

We also share a constant drive to push the envelope and come out with something new and weird, yet relatable and familiar.”, says Svend Jacob Pedersen, Founding Partner at Spacon & X. Unapologetically raw Form follows function, and meticulously, the interior conforms with precision. Wood paneling contrasts an unforgiving concrete surrounding, determining the formwork and placement of all apparel accessories and footwear.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The wooden grid system enables flexibility and agility, adapting to the change of pace and simultaneous activities occurring in the space. Svend Jacob Pedersen, Founding Partner at Spacon & X, explains: "Once again the design of the store has come to life in close collaboration with Karl and Brian, but also with a great deal of trust. The theme of the interior originates from a W.W. trade fair booth for Revolver Copenhagen we designed inspired by construction sites, with exposed standard constructional elements.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spacon & X
Courtesy of Spacon & X

We wanted to see how far we could take it, only inserting a minimal amount of design choices assuring the visitor that they are not simply trespassing at an actual construction site. In the case of the Berlin store, the design choices contrasting the construction site atmosphere are dried flowers, hand-dyed textiles and hand-painted colour blocks as well as insulation encased behind Wood Wood branded clear acrylic."

Wood Wood Berlin is an epicentre of activity, creating a parallel experience across all Wood Wood stores. The surroundings captivate creativity and interactions, featuring two levels and two spacious fitting rooms wholly dedicated to enhancing the customers' shopping experience.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berlin, Mitte, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spacon & X
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreGermany
Cite: "WOOD WOOD Berlin R3 Store / Spacon & X" 15 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961670/wood-wood-berlin-r3-store-spacon-and-x> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream