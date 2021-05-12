A Nest for Stargazing and a Hidden Hillside House: 9 Unbuilt Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! Casa SB. Image Courtesy of Esrawe Studio by Joel Flores & Emanuel Miramontes

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights private residential projects submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From cabins in woods to oceanfront villas, this article explores private residential retreats and presents projects submitted to us from all over the world.

Featuring a house nestled in the Swiss forests, a private LA hillside house, and a hidden family house in the Lebanese mountains, this roundup explores how architects have merged landscape and contemporary architecture, and tucked away private residences, giving them the privacy and serenity they need. This round up also includes a collection of houses in Armenia, Mexico, Kenya, and El Salvador, each responding to different contexts, spatial needs, and topographies.

Read on to discover 9 curated projects showcasing villas, cabins, and houses all over the world, along with their descriptions from the architects.

Moravia House

Charlap Hyman & Herrero

Save this picture! Moravia House. Image Courtesy of CHARLAP HYMAN & HERRERO

This small concrete villa is submerged into a hillside in Woodland Hills, CA. Upon approach, the house appears as a bridge spanning two large cylinders, pierced by a large tree which extends through the roofline. By incorporating the tree and nestling into the terrain, the house hybridizes the interior and exterior, becoming both a vessel for the landscape and an object within it.

BIOPHILIC House

LIBRA Architekci

Save this picture! BIOPHILIC House. Image Courtesy of LIBRA Architekci

Biophilic House is a modern block that, closed from the street, opens to the inhabitants of nature through large glazing and invites it into the interior of the house thanks to three inner green courtyards. The natural colors and materials of the exterior and interior of the building compliment the surrounding idylllic ladscape, giving users a sense of peace and harmony.

Casa SB

Esrawe Studio

Save this picture! Casa SB. Image Courtesy of Esrawe Studio by Joel Flores & Emanuel Miramontes

The SB House will be the home for a couple composed of a photographer and an expert mixologist. Considering its location in the Yucatan jungle, we proposed a contextual project, where architecture responds to the requirements of climate, comfort, materiality and respect for the environment, while highlighting the background and culture of the site, the cradle of pre-Hispanic architecture.

GD Residence

Jemma Chidiac Architects

Within a Residential quarter of Dbayeh, a Residential complex embraces the Surrounding Topologies while extending its surfaces towards the Mediterranean, glorifying the Sea View. Also, the rigidity of the buildings around the site intensifies the back façade that anchors in the ground and extends from its multiple platforms that reiterate the surrounding landscape.

Landscape House

Milad Eshtiyaghi

Due to the location of the project in the sloping land and the green and forested area, we decided to continue the green land inside the project so that we have a green roof covered with grass on the roof of the project, we framed the best views from inside the project and We also used the reason for the full lighting of the skylight. One of the demands of the employer was the family theater, so by sloping the main volume, we designed the family theater space in it, which also used skylights on the roof of this space, and placed it inside the space with opening and closing panels.

KSM House

CDXIX studios

A house for a family which appreciates a subtle and pleasant environment, located in Armenia, Yerevan city, Davtashen district. Being the first building in that street designed to create its own microcosm and to be as a (camerton) tuning fork for environment.

Smiling Cabin

MiMo Architects

Save this picture! Smiling Cabin. Image Courtesy of MiMo Architects

Smiling Cabin is an imaginary project. It is a project defined by escapism. From our stifling homebound reality during 2020 we had many thoughts about escape. Our cabin encloses a square patch of ground in an imaginary landscape. It wants to sit in a clearing where it can smile up at the sky. Its builders are dreamers who roam out in the breeze by day, sit at the fireside by night and fall asleep under the stars. The place where they rest their heads is meticulously crafted for this purpose and protects them from the elements.

Villa ROHO

Studia 54

Save this picture! Villa ROHO. Image Courtesy of Studia 54

Introducing our new large-scale project on the African continent, in the evergreen rainforests of Kenya, for several generations of a large family. Villa Roho, located in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, is Studia 54's first, long-awaited project in Africa. The original name, Roho, means 'soul' in Swahili. Studia's unique approach to design allows us to create living, sensory architecture that becomes one with the surrounding landscape and gives its owners a comfortable living experience for years to come.

Vila Volcá

Molina Architecture Office

Save this picture! Vila Volcá. Image Courtesy of Molina Architecture Studio

Vila Volcá welcomes you with a sense of discovery: you are entering an almost primitive ruin with its massive stone walls in the middle of a forest. A ruin-like house that tries to dissolve boundaries in order to develop the full potential of the void. This specific project does not respond to the classic inside-outside duality, it will try to break the boundaries between interior and exterior.

