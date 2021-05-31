Advertisement

  Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Sonora Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Sonora Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Sonora Territory

Estadio Sonora / 3Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Gobierno del Estado de SonoraCasa MRE / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander PotiomkiCasa Sal / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander PotiomkiLight / TAMEN arq. Image © Alexander Potiomki+ 12

Sonora is a state located in the northwestern region of Mexico geographically bordering the states of Arizona in the United States, Chihuahua, Sinaloa and facing the Sea of Cortez. It has 179,503 km² of surface being the second least extensive state in the country. Its capital and most populated city is Hermosillo. However, other important localities are Ciudad Obregón, Guaymas, Nogales, Agua Prieta and Navojoa.

There are several reasons why Sonora is a state that is becoming more and more relevant on the national scene, some of them are due to the tourist interest in the landscapes that frame the Sierra Madre Occidental, the contrast of the desert with the coast of the Sea. Cortés, gastronomy and extensive culture. Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects and architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural and recreational nature that are showing common gestures that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some examples within this territory so that you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Housing

Casa Sal / Imativa Arquitectos

Casa Sal / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Casa Sal / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Casa MRE / Imativa Arquitectos

Casa MRE / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Casa MRE / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Casa-Mar / Imativa Arquitectos

Casa-Mar / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Casa-Mar / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Residencia R35 / Imativa Arquitectos

Residencia 53 / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Saúl Sadam Durazo (Sonora Pontiak)
Residencia 53 / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Saúl Sadam Durazo (Sonora Pontiak)

Restaurantes

Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura

Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Light / TAMEN arq

Light / TAMEN arq. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Light / TAMEN arq. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Oficinas

Remodelación Edificio MA / Azul Celeste

Remodelación Edificio MA / Azul Celeste. Image © Alexander Potiomki
Remodelación Edificio MA / Azul Celeste. Image © Alexander Potiomki

CO-E / Imativa Arquitectos

CO-E / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki
CO-E / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Revitalización Edificio Niños Héroes / Grupo Arsciniest

Revitalización Edificio Niños Héroes / Grupo Arsciniest. Image © Juan Luis Fernández M.
Revitalización Edificio Niños Héroes / Grupo Arsciniest. Image © Juan Luis Fernández M.

Deportes

Estadio Sonora / 3Arquitectura

Estadio Sonora / 3Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Gobierno del Estado de Sonora
Estadio Sonora / 3Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Gobierno del Estado de Sonora

Educación

Colegio San José / Carte Arquitectos

Colegio San José / Carte Arquitectos. Image © Daniel Márquez
Colegio San José / Carte Arquitectos. Image © Daniel Márquez

De manera quincenal, en ArchDaily exploramos un nuevo territorio con la serie Arquitectura en México en un esfuerzo por descentralizar la arquitectura de las grandes ciudades y visibilizar las nuevas prácticas que tienen lugar en diferentes latitudes del país ¿Te gustaría publicar tu obra, postular un artículo o enviar comentarios? Contáctanos a través de nuestro formulario aquí.

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Sonora Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Sonora] 31 May 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960955/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-sonora-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

