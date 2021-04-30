We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Contributors for its Fourth Edition: The Available City

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Contributors for its Fourth Edition: The Available City

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Contributors for its Fourth Edition: The Available City

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) has announced the list of contributors for its 2021 edition The Available City, selected by Artistic Director David Brown. Bringing design perspectives from around the world, the list of 29 contributors includes the global perception of cities such as Cape Town, Caracas, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dublin, Paris, Basel, and Tokyo.

Scheduled to open on September 17, 2021, the Chicago Architecture Biennial will put together “global design innovators with Chicago community groups to explore forms of shared, collective space and inspire new and imaginative uses of vacant spaces in the city”. In fact, this fourth edition will imagine new and exciting possibilities for activating spaces throughout the city, expanding access to architecture and design, and engaging new voices.

The 2021 Chicago Architecture Biennial contributors are a diverse and creative group who will do just that by bringing new approaches from other global cities and working alongside our residents on our historic South and West Sides to create thriving collective spaces for our communities to enjoy. – Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Winners of its First Commission, the DAF Open Call

Installations, activations, exhibits, projects, and programs will be shared with the public across Chicago in neighborhoods such as North Lawndale, Woodlawn, Bronzeville, Pilsen, South Loop, the Loop, and Edgewater, and on digital platforms. Moreover, the teams will get to collaborate with Chicago community groups in a handson, community-driven design process that will activate latent spaces including community gardens, decommissioned schools, and storefronts in addition to vacant lots.

The Available City results from a long interest in the landscape of vacant spaces that are so prevalent in many cities across the US, and beyond. The 2021 edition asks us to imagine the transformative possibilities of collective spaces within those vacant spaces through a process of exchange and collaboration between designers and local residents. I look forward to the conversations introduced by the 2021 contributors given their global perspectives and connections. -- Artistic Director David Brown.

via The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB)
via The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB)

Discover the full list of the 2021 contributors below.

  1. Ana Miljački (Critical Broadcasting Lab at MIT), Boston
  2. Ania Jaworska, Chicago
  3. Atelier Bow-Wow, Tokyo
  4. Borderless Studio, Chicago
  5. Central Park Theater Restoration Committee, Chicago
  6. Christophe Hutin Architecture, Bordeaux
  7. Departamento del Distrito, Mexico City
  8. Drawing Architecture Studio, Beijing
  9. El Cielo, Mexico City
  10. Englewood Nature Trail, Chicago
  11. Enlace Arquitectura + Ciudad Laboratorio, Caracas
  12. fala, Porto
  13. Gensler (Stone Soup Group), Los Angeles + Chicago
  14. Hood Design Studio, Oakland
  15. in care of Black women, Chicago
  16. Jill Desimini, Cambridge
  17. Matri-Archi(tecture), Basel + Cape Town
  18. Open Architecture Chicago + Under the Grid, Chicago
  19. Outpost Office, Columbus
  20. Port, Chicago + Philadelphia
  21. ProjectHOOD, Chicago
  22. Riff Studio, New York City
  23. Soil Lab, Copenhagen + Dublin
  24. studioAPT, Ann Arbor
  25. Studio Barnes with Shawhin Roudbari and MAS Context, Miami
  26. Studio Ossidiana, Rotterdam + Venice
  27. The Bittertang Farm, Clearing, Chicago + Island Center, Bainbridge Island
  28. THE OPEN WORKSHOP, San Francisco + Toronto
  29. Urban American City, New York City

