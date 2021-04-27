Pardis Kahneh Apartments Building / Keivani Architects

+ 58

Architect In Charge: Sina Keivani

Client: Arsess Co.

Project Manager: Rouhollah Amini

Site Manager: Mehdi Khosravani

Interior Designers: Ladan Mostofi, Akbar Khalaj

Graphic: Sahar Najafi

Construction Consultant: Nima Keivani

Bim Manager: Sina Keivani

Architects: Keivani Architects

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Pardis Khane is a private residential project having 5 stories above ground devoted to 10 units of 120 and 130 square meters. The building has 3 floors below ground. There is a watchman room in first basement and also two levels for parking area. The sport facilities like the swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym are located in the third basement.

The facade is a combination of a simple planar surface that completely encloses a volume by making diagonal section cut. The main surface is a lattice made of wood carving which is cut in some points to reveal the stone volume. The wooden surface has special pattern deign inspired by the growth of plant’s leaves, metaphorically the cedar, while the other surface is totally covered by turquoise stone, a local Iranian material with its unique color that has always had significant role in Iranian gardens either used as tiles or the existence of water itself.

The mentioned concept in volume design, the diagonal section cut, is also reflected in interior spaces like walls of corridors or leaving rooms. The terraces covered by turquoise stone have created a link between the outer and inner space, they are all made of glass enabling the residents to have the entire view of green outer space besides the joy of attractive patterns created by sunlight. The resident can simply go on the balcony and touch a tree in marked height. Like the main planting pattern of hanging garden, there have been cedar trees on the facade planted on the 1st, 2nd and 5th floor.

The dynamic wooden lattice is so flexible that can be opened or closed by users to adjust privacy. Moreover, the play of sunlight during sunrise and also sunset creates soothing atmosphere in the home originated from Iranian traditional architecture which makes it not aesthetically but also climatically responsive building. For more artistic skyline, a flat black suspended shading device is designed on the top of roof. There is a small garden in the lobby of the house with small trees and bushes creating special beauty.

Moving along the lobby there is a Back yard which is like a sunken courtyard surrounded by floored trees, there is a small pond inside, decorated by turquoise stones. Besides a green area in the patio we can see another green space. The special attention to gardens is also seen on the roof of the building since there is a roof garden awakening the resident’s senses to unique experience.”

In This place, the passing of time is not noticed, it’s a poetic space for peace of souls” one of the occupants said. In the pool space, despite the shining, gaudy similar places, the swimming pool has a cozy atmosphere with mystic qualities of lighting leading to a peaceful personal privacy…room in which to be. All of the rooms are divided by glass partition for the limitless transparency and making the sense of wholeness in the space. At last, it is important to be mentioned that all these architectural constructions originating from traditional local Iranian architecture have been implemented in a modern style.