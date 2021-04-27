We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Pardis Kahneh Apartments Building / Keivani Architects

Pardis Kahneh Apartments Building / Keivani Architects

Save this project
Pardis Kahneh Apartments Building / Keivani Architects

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 58

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Keivani Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Lead Architect: Nima Keivani
  • Architect In Charge:Sina Keivani
  • Client:Arsess Co.
  • Project Manager:Rouhollah Amini
  • Site Manager:Mehdi Khosravani
  • Interior Designers:Ladan Mostofi, Akbar Khalaj
  • Graphic:Sahar Najafi
  • Construction Consultant:Nima Keivani
  • Bim Manager:Sina Keivani
  • Architects:Keivani Architects
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Pardis Khane is a private residential project having 5 stories above ground devoted to 10 units of 120 and 130 square meters. The building has 3 floors below ground. There is a watchman room in first basement and also two levels for parking area. The sport facilities like the swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym are located in the third basement.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The facade is a combination of a simple planar surface that completely encloses a volume by making diagonal section cut. The main surface is a lattice made of wood carving which is cut in some points to reveal the stone volume. The wooden surface has special pattern deign inspired by the growth of plant’s leaves, metaphorically the cedar, while the other surface is totally covered by turquoise stone, a local Iranian material with its unique color that has always had significant role in Iranian gardens either used as tiles or the existence of water itself.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The mentioned concept in volume design, the diagonal section cut, is also reflected in interior spaces like walls of corridors or leaving rooms. The terraces covered by turquoise stone have created a link between the outer and inner space, they are all made of glass enabling the residents to have the entire view of green outer space besides the joy of attractive patterns created by sunlight. The resident can simply go on the balcony and touch a tree in marked height. Like the main planting pattern of hanging garden, there have been cedar trees on the facade planted on the 1st, 2nd and 5th floor.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The dynamic wooden lattice is so flexible that can be opened or closed by users to adjust privacy. Moreover, the play of sunlight during sunrise and also sunset creates soothing atmosphere in the home originated from Iranian traditional architecture which makes it not aesthetically but also climatically responsive building. For more artistic skyline, a flat black suspended shading device is designed on the top of roof. There is a small garden in the lobby of the house with small trees and bushes creating special beauty.

Save this picture!
Facade Opning Diagram 04
Facade Opning Diagram 04

Moving along the lobby there is a Back yard which is like a sunken courtyard surrounded by floored trees, there is a small pond inside, decorated by turquoise stones. Besides a green area in the patio we can see another green space. The special attention to gardens is also seen on the roof of the building since there is a roof garden awakening the resident’s senses to unique experience.”

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In This place, the passing of time is not noticed, it’s a poetic space for peace of souls” one of the occupants said. In the pool space, despite the shining, gaudy similar places, the swimming pool has a cozy atmosphere with mystic qualities of lighting leading to a peaceful personal privacy…room in which to be. All of the rooms are divided by glass partition for the limitless transparency and making the sense of wholeness in the space. At last, it is important to be mentioned that all these architectural constructions originating from traditional local Iranian architecture have been implemented in a modern style.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Keivani Architects
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialIran
Cite: "Pardis Kahneh Apartments Building / Keivani Architects " 27 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960752/pardis-kahneh-apartments-building-keivani-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream