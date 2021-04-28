We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stable
  4. Spain
  5. Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes

Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes

Save this project
Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes

© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani© Del Rio Bani+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Stable
Lérida, Spain
  • Architects: Gabarra Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Del Rio Bani
  • Lead Architects: Pau Gabarra
  • City:Lérida
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The new equipment is located in a rural environment very close to the city of Lleida, with scattered buildings and very different uses between them.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The objective of this project, besides being a resting space for eleven competition horses, is to reclaim their place (locus) and original context; respond to the agricultural environment and generate a starting point to transform and recover it. It has opted to industrialize the construction process: a 1.80-meter high wall was built that received the modular wooden structure of the enclosure walls.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

On these, the wooden trusses attached help to generate a rhythm inside. Ultimately, the entire exterior perimeter is lined with wooden slats so they generate texture and color based on solar radiation and that integrate the volume of the project in the context.

Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lérida, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gabarra Arquitectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableSpain
Cite: "Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes" [Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes] 28 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960729/hotel-equino-gabarra-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream