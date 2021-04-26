We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Straw Pavilion / MIA Design Studio

The Straw Pavilion / MIA Design Studio
© Trieu Chien
  • Architects: MIA Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Unios, Landscape Association, Trimble Navigation
  • Principal Architect:Nguyen Hoang Manh
  • Concept Design:Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Le Thanh Thuong
  • Architects:MIA Design Studio
  • Country:Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is designed to be a venue for architectural events. When first come to the site, we immediately feel the presence of nature here, of various plants and greenery, and the need to assert it through out our design.

© Trieu Chien
Plan
Plan
© Trieu Chien
We decide to create a structure that can be blend itself into its surrounding environment, the special features is all about the mixing, the lightness, the hiding,the penetration.. The result is an organic structure just like a straw sitting the garden.  

© Trieu Chien
The straw is an image of memory, one that belongs to the Vietnamese countryside. Once Architect attaches to consiousness and arouse memories, it touches the heart of the people who see it.

© Trieu Chien
Elevation
Elevation

The straw is an also entity that is able to completely blend itself into the nature context. Not parading around shapes as well as materials, we hope it is able to appear and disappear with time slightly with no direct interaction to the garden itself. In the most perspicuous way, this is a structure which does not damage the one existing, it blends in smoothly. 

© Trieu Chien
Project location

Address:Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

MIA Design Studio
Wood

