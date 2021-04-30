Structural Details As Seen in Courtyards

Save this picture! House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image © Juan de la Cruz Megías

The distribution of natural light, improved ventilation, and the propensity to connect living spaces with the outdoors while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants have made courtyards a go-to in architectural design around the world over the centuries.

Courtyards are characterized as outdoor or semi-outdoor spaces that are enclosed within the walls of a house or building.

In many cases, these exteriors yet contained spaces play a significant role in the layout of the projects that incorporate them, especially when they are the only access point to the outside.

To highlight the many elements that courtyards contribute to structures, we've compiled a list of 10 projects from Argentina and Spain that demonstrate the array of options available when incorporating a courtyard into a project.

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2012

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2012

Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture! Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2013

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2013

Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2016

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2016

Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2018

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2018

Tacuari House / moarqs. Image © Albano Garcia

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2019

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2019

Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Save this picture! Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
Year: 2020

Argentina (Buenos Aires) Year: 2020

Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Spain (Cadiz)
Year: 2005

(Cadiz) Year: 2005

Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Fernando Alda

Save this picture! Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Fernando Alda

Location: Spain (Murcia)
Year: 2006

Spain (Murcia) Year: 2006

House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image © Juan de la Cruz Megías

Location: Spain (Madrid)
Year: 2010

Spain (Madrid) Year: 2010

House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image © Ángel Álvarez

Save this picture! House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image © Ángel Álvarez

Location: Spain (Murcia)
Year: 2014

Spain (Murcia) Year: 2014

La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares. Image