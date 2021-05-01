We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Hamilton Primary School & Kindergarten / Fusion Architects

Hamilton Primary School & Kindergarten / Fusion Architects

aerial view. Image © Arch-Existplayground. Image © Arch-Existschool connector. Image Courtesy of Fusion Architectsconnector. Image © Arch-Exist+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Fusion Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32821
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arch-Exist, Holi
  • Lead Architects: Zheng Gu, Jordan Feng, Pinto Tian, Chris Liu
  • Design Team:Mars Yan, Raymond Shen, Jin Wang, Qin He, Xue Gong, Ye Lu
  • Interior Design:Sandra Mitchell, Siyan Chen, Way Tang, Zoey Zhou
  • Client:Wide-Horizon Group
  • Landscape Design Unit:Wisto Design
  • City:Chengdu
  • Country:China
playground. Image © Arch-Exist
Text description provided by the architects. In this project, primary school and kindergarten share a common plot of land. Although they are all educational facilities, there are obvious differences between the users of primary school and kindergarten, and the venue should accommodate 12 kindergarten classes and their playground facilities, 36 primary school classes, as well as an outdoor playground and one indoor stadium; in our design, we need have to find a reasonable method to balance and allocate resources for the two educational institutes.

aerial view. Image © Arch-Exist
aerial view. Image © Arch-Exist
landscape. Image © Holi
After reasonable allocation of spatial resources, Fusion fellows came up with a consistent design for both kindergarten and primary school. We defined 2 keywords for our architecture design language: "Vitality" and "Order"

kindergarten facade. Image © Arch-Exist
facade. Image © Arch-Exist
"Vitality" By inserting dynamic ribbon-shaped buildings into the site, we have created a continuous sequence of the education facility for the kindergarten and primary school. The constantly emerging courtyard space provides students with an experience of exploration and discovery on the campus. By providing multiple informal spaces, teachers and students will have much easier communication than in the traditional school.

school connector. Image Courtesy of Fusion Architects
school connector. Image Courtesy of Fusion Architects
"Order" Is the design logic behind all social behaviors, and the derived educational ideas, such as lively, thoughtful, serious, and innovative, can fundamentally be seen as the embodiment of different aspects of "order". The composition of the whole society is an order, and the initial stage to achieve this order is education. We have found the "sense of order" as the core of the whole architectural space

connector. Image © Arch-Exist
school stadium and multi-functional room. Image © Arch-Exist
The architecture of kindergarten space encourages disorder in children’s activities but at the same time ensures children’s safety. Building design in an “S” shape form with 2 courtyards; all rooms are facing towards the main garden; Colorful boxes stacking upon each other in an S Shape formation in order to create additional gardens and terraces for the kids.

facade. Image © Arch-Exist
kindergarten staircase. Image © Arch-Exist
The design logic behind the primary school spatial design is teaching activities with the order, yet to ensure students' vitality. The primary school classrooms and living units emphasize the progressive and orderly sense of different spaces. After making full use of the site depth, we manage to meet the sunshine analysis requirement, the majority of the spaces are cantilevered with overhang, which creates covered outdoor spaces from the entrance to connect the activity site of the whole primary school, in corresponding to the corridor space on one side of the playground is a huge vertical platform suspending from the air, and under the high coverage, rate provides students with sufficient spaces to ensure "vitality" This giant structure forms a garden platform with ivy growth on the second floor and connects each classroom, providing students with spacious and rich green area for after-school activities.

facade. Image Courtesy of Fusion Architects
landscape. Image © Holi
Project location

Address:Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Cite: "Hamilton Primary School & Kindergarten / Fusion Architects" 01 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960473/hamilton-primary-school-and-kindergarten-fusion-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

connector. Image © Arch-Exist

成都麓湖哈密尔顿学校幼儿园 / 非寻建筑

