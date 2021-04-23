We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Meethi-Mishti nu Mati Ghar / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

Meethi-Mishti nu Mati Ghar / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

Meethi-Mishti nu Mati Ghar / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects

© Umang Shah

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Naman Shah Architects, SferaBlu Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  440
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Umang Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jaquar, ARTIZE, Bharat Floorings, Green House Enterprise, NOYA Studio, Philips, Prato Kitchens & More, Shri Rang Glass, Techtona Grandis
  • Lead Architect: Naman Shah
  • Architectural Design: Tarjini Parikh, Binal Shah, Jasmit Bagga
  • Interior Design:Rahul Patil
  • Site Engineer:Bhaumik Kadiya
  • Project Interns:Shreya Biscuitwala, Lavina Alagh, Niyati
  • Furniture:Paramjitsingh Phull
  • Flooring:Babulal D. Prajapati
  • Architects:SferaBlu
  • Structural Consultants:Innovative Designs
  • Landscape Architecture:Prabhaker B. Bhagawat
  • Civil Contractor:Shree Shreenathji Buildcon
  • Automation:All Automatic
  • Fabrication:Geeta Engineering Works
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
© Umang Shah
Text description provided by the architects. Our clients for this project were two girls; 3 & 9 years respectively. The house was to be made for them, as per their fancies and to appeal to their sensitivities. It was to be ecofriendly with focus on local materials and techniques, upcycling, recycling, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint.

© Umang Shah
Ground Floor Plan
Now this earth has been on site since forever. It has endured the test of time. So it just made sense that this very earth becomes the house! One that uses only 6-8% of cement usually needed for normal construction. In villages, people often build their houses using mud. Bringing the same idea into mainstream architecture, we built structural walls for the house by ramming earth excavated from the site itself. The earth provides thermal insulation, reducing energy consumption as well. And to add a fun element, like patterns seen in layered sand art, different natural oxides are used to create layered fluid patterns in the large monolith. The girls’ stone and shell collections, were also added to the walls to preserve their fond memories.

© Umang Shah
The wood from an old building was up-cycled skilfully into frames, doors and windows. Research around traditional lime plaster mixtures shows that there are recipes that filter out toxins from the air. We invited craftsmen who are specialists in these techniques, passed down through generations.

© Umang Shah
The kids asked if we can create a ceiling which changes. So we decided to have a sloping glass for the living room ceiling. A dynamic ceiling, one that changes with the weather. Gaze and fantasize about patterns in the clouds, experience the rain which feels like a waterfall on your heads, stare at the moon and the stars all night! This cool north light brightens the house throughout day, reducing electrical consumption. 

© Umang Shah
Section AA
© Umang Shah
The idea was to make it a play house. Since Ahmedabad gets hot in summer, we decided to bring the playground inside the house. There is a slide going down from the first floor. There is a secret room! One that has three different entries, but each is a mystery to find. Their excitement had no bounds when we made a guillotine door, a sliding door which looks just like the partition, and a staircase which is a part of the bookshelf on the ground floor.

© Umang Shah
The bridge on the first floor ramps down to the girl’s room for an impromptu catwalk for the fashionista. Next was an acrobatic bed, suspended from the ceiling, with a rope ladder going up and plenty of climbing and jumping opportunities. There are plenty more quirks in the house such as a hidden basin. It looks just like the dining counters but lift a flap, out folds a mirror and there you have a basin. And sketches from their drawing books became grills for windows, blackboards on partitions to bring out the Picasso in them.

© Umang Shah
First Floor Plan
These are just a few examples of the countless conversations that evolved into Meethi-Mishti nu Maati Ghar (Meethi-Mishti's Earth House).

© Umang Shah
Project gallery

About this office
SferaBlu Architects
Office
Naman Shah Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Meethi-Mishti nu Mati Ghar / SferaBlu Architects + Naman Shah Architects" 23 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960472/meethi-mishti-nu-mati-ghar-sferablu-architects-plus-naman-shah-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

