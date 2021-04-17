The Courtyard House / Associated Architects

+ 33

Structural Engineer: Nitin Shah

Electrical Consultant: Shashin Shah

Plumbing Consultant: Arvind Patel

Interior Designer: Hiral Shah

Civil Engineer: Navin Kapoor

Hvac Consultant: Himanshu

Landscape Consultant: Jinal Patel

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Courtyard house is illustrative, where we tried to reflect back into our traditional courtyard houses with modern intervention where the dialogue between the spaces and activities revolves around the courtyard, which we refer to as the heart of the house. The space is designed based on square form derived out of nine squares. The long central axis leads to the direct vision across the house from the gate allowing nature to flow inside. From a partially square plan with a 22 meter front facade length, one of its edges provides privacy in relation to the neighbours & the other three sides generously open to the landscapes. The elevation of the house strikes a modern & contemporary note in an urban milieu.

We can see an elevated mass from the ground offering protection against direct light inside the building, & providing cross ventilation beneath it simultaneously. As soon as you enter the residence passing the walkway surrounded by fountains, the veranda leads you to a double-height vestibule linking the luxurious living space. To the central courtyard, this also holds the function of an informal open-to-sky living area.

This allows an adequate amount of light and ventilation to be entered in the house throughout the day which is designed keeping in mind the harsh hot climate of Ahmedabad. The plan results in two functional sectors; one houses the grandparent's bedroom in the front & the guest's bedroom facing the huge lawn, with ample gathering areas seeking a spatial connection. We have the kitchen area & the related spaces in the south-east direction at the rare side of the plot. The attached dining opens up to the sky with an inverted funnel shaped section at the centre extending its veranda, thereby allowing greenery to seep inside the house.

The gymnasium is placed back of the house in the lawn making it a healthier space to work out in the fresh-air. The formal living was given a cosy touch by using warm hues to the layers of textures & wooden floors. Whereas, floors of the bedrooms, courtyard & the connecting spaces were mainly covered with kota stone. We placed the semi-circular pooja room in the east direction, wrapped up by a floating wooden staircase.

While you move on the circular staircase, you can see the lotus pond just below your steps; this enriching experience leaves you spellbound. When one comes on the first floor, the open bridge gives us the glimpse of the courtyard below establishing a visual connection. Also, the big skylight above adds up the feeling of openness. We have three bedrooms, one home-theatre and a big lounge with an extended balcony on this floor. The indirect lighting enriches the ambiance of the entire house, leaving you with the feeling of belonging & warmth. Courtyard being the heart of the residence makes the space more breathable allowing the light to penetrate inside the house; it becomes a relaxing space for some and plays area for the others, correctly named as the courtyard house.