Mundo-a / B-architecten

Office Buildings • Antwerp, Belgium Architects: B-architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Lucid

Client: Ethical Property Europe

Design Team: Stéphanie Collier, Evert Crols, Eva De Clerck, Emilie Dorekens, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Stijn Janssens, Inês Lourenço

City: Antwerp

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. On this site, there are a lot of restrictive conditions. There are metro emergency exits and the Eco-huis in the back has to be accessible at all times to emergency fire services and deliveries. For this reason, the new office building was conceived as a bridge spanning the entire site.

This creates a 6 m high free space functioning as an indoor square leading to the Eco-huis, the Eco-café, and the new office building Mundo-a. The arch span is supported by 3 slated wooden truss beams, supported by concrete partition walls. Along the bays of the truss beams, light walls can be freely placed on the office floors.

On the two middle floors, there will be ample space for meeting points for all the users of the complex. The façades are finished off with green coloured ceramic tiles and a passive wooden framework with triple glazing.

The Mundo-a office building lives up to all the recent notions about ecological and ethical demands of sustainability. So preference is given to the use of materials that are labeled as such.