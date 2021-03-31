We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Belgium
  Centr'Al / B-architecten

Centr'Al / B-architecten

Centr'Al / B-architecten

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Community
Forest, Belgium
  Design Team:Julie Van Huynegem, Evert Crols, Kenny Decommer Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Karol Grygolec Valentin Piret, Domien Wuyts
  Landscape Architects:OMGEVING landscape architecture
  Structure Engineers:UTIL Struktuurstudies
  Acoustic Consultants:Bureau De Fonseca
  Contractors:InAdvance
  City:Forest
  Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Two buildings with amenities for the neighbourhood play a central part in the development of the Albertpool in Vorst (Brussels). These two buildings are the gateway to this district. The new Albertpool is an excellent opportunity to put this vibrant part of the city on the map in exemplary fashion.

Big public areas, such as the auditorium and the sports halls are located on the buildings’ corners. The transparent and translucent façades on the intersection liven up the buildings’ functions.

The functional units are stacked as compactly as possible. Beneath the covered outdoor spaces is the entrance to the buildings. The local restaurant on the ground floor has a view of the new town square and is connected with the foyer inside.

This foyer spreads over the different floors of the building and as such functions as a perfect meeting place for the users of the complex. Even the roof terrace can be used for different activities, such as sports.

Address:Vorst, Brussels, Belgium

B-architecten
