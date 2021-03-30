We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  House NN / N.A.O

House NN / N.A.O

House NN / N.A.O

© Nacasa & Partners

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yokohama, Japan
  • Architects: N.A.O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nacasa & Partners
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: YKK AP, DAIWA JUKO, Jw-CAD, Taniko, Tform
  • Architects:N.A.O
  • City:Yokohama
  • Country:Japan
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site was the site of the client's parents' home, and it was hoped that a new child household would be built.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Plans
Plans
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

However, due to legal restrictions, it was difficult to divide the site and the area was limited, so as a result, the plan was started in the form of "narrow and small extension".

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Sections and Elevations
Sections and Elevations
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Many elements such as texture and color, exposed structure, and handicraft feeling of various occupations are set in advance in the architectural space, and a base design that can withstand the intervention of elements that inevitably occur in daily life is designed. I kept in mind.

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Project gallery

About this office
N.A.O
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
