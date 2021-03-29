Powerhouse Team Wins Competition for "Urban Woodland" in the Netherlands

Powerhouse Company has won the competition to transform the Alo-location and neighborhood in Groningen, a city in the Netherlands. They teamed up with Houben/Van Mierlo, Vector-i and landscape architect DELVA to create the proposal. Dubbed HOLT, the project was developed with MWPO, Nijestee and Nijhuis Bouw. The plan for a new green and healthy neighborhood looks to the future of healthy living in the city.

+ 12

HOLT was designed to embrace the character of the Netherland’s healthiest city. Located next to a cluster of healthcare organizations like the Martini Hospital, HOLT marks the gateway to the new city district with 11 new residential buildings, a tower, three gates, and a park. In total, 320 homes are designed for urban density to transform the surrounding Corpus Kwartier into a vibrant neighborhood. A compact building mass combines with a mixed program and public space, designed to be an "urban woodland" to live in.

For HOLT’s construction, the team aims to reuse building materials, as well as create demountable structures and take advantage of cross-laminated timber construction for a more a more sustainable approach. Curved vaults and arches define HOLT, while brick-clad buildings are planned as a contemporary nod to Groningen’s historic housing. A green crown at the top of the project's tower contains a rooftop bar, a marker and landmark for the neighborhood.

News via Powerhouse Company