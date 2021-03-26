We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Collywood House / Olson Kundig

Collywood House / Olson Kundig

Collywood House / Olson Kundig

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
West Hollywood, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15642 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nic Lehoux, Aaron Leitz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 12th Avenue Iron, Benjamin Moore, Stone Source, Activated Designs, Bentley Mills, Hank Studios, Island Stone, Olson Kundig, Paris Ceramics, Quarry SE, Stonehard, Tom Kundig Collection by 12th Avenue Iron, United Tile
  • Design Team:Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Elizabeth Bianchi Conklin, AIA, LEED® AP, Project Manager; Patricia Flores, Cameron Shampine and Evan Harlan, Architectural Staff; Debbie Kennedy, LEED® AP ID+C, Interior Design; Amanda Chenoweth, Ana Brainard and Crisanna Siegert, Interior Design Staff; Jerry Garcia, LEED® AP, Art Consultant
  • Collaborators:Kb Architectural Services, Gizmo Design, Meta Design, Gizmo Fabrication, Phil Turner
  • Interior Conditioned Space:11,727 ft2
  • Interior Unconditioned Space:3,917 ft2
  • Exterior Deck/Patio (Including Pools):6,958 ft2
  • Civil Engineer:T Engineering Group
  • Structural Engineer:PCS Structural
  • Mechanical Engineer:Prime Aire
  • Electrical Engineer:Buratti & Associates
  • Landscape:Clark & White Landscape
  • Lighting Design:Illum Lighting Design
  • Audio Visual Consultant:Black’s Electric
  • Energy Consultant:Newton Energy
  • City:West Hollywood
© Aaron Leitz
Text description provided by the architects. This high-tech West Hollywood retreat is located just above the Sunset Strip and overlooks Los Angeles with sweeping views that stretch from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. Maximizing access to these breathtaking views from all parts of the home was a key design directive. Other design goals were to blur the boundaries between inside and outside as much as possible – because the client comes from a background of outdoor adventures, he wanted the house to feel like an adventure to him and his many guests. Many custom-designed and automated elements throughout all three levels contribute to the home’s uniquely modern identity.

© Aaron Leitz
Plan - Main level
Plan - Main level
© Nic Lehoux
On the home’s main level, which contains the kitchen, dining and living areas, a series of retractable window walls open the home completely to outdoor terraces wrapping the exterior. Sliding window walls in the living area, kitchen, and north bedroom complement a pair of “guillotine” window walls in the dining area and two pivoting window walls on the south side of the living area. Together, this substantial series of operable window walls merges indoor and outdoor spaces, extending the livable space outside into the temperate Southern California climate. The main terrace off the dining and living area leads to a swimming pool overlooking a grove of olive trees on the hillside below, with the Los Angeles city skyline stretching out in the distance.

© Aaron Leitz
This connection to the outdoors continues on the upper level, which contains the master bedroom and a den, home gym, and a series of roof decks. The lower level reflects the client’s personal interests and hobbies, containing an auto gallery, game room and media room. A large outdoor terrace extends from the auto gallery, cantilevering out over the hillside with unobstructed views of the cityscape.

© Nic Lehoux
Plan - Upper level
Plan - Upper level
© Nic Lehoux
“Because the home is located in California, there’s a strong indoor/outdoor connection. Terraces become outdoor living areas and indoor rooms open up completely, almost erasing the line between inside and outside.”  –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

© Aaron Leitz
Project gallery

