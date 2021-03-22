We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Paddenbroek Education Centre / jo taillieu architecten

Paddenbroek Education Centre / jo taillieu architecten

Educational Architecture
Gooik, Belgium
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The countryside education centre Paddenbroek close to Lombergveld/Kesterheide (next to the old tram bed) focuses on the relationship between nature, agriculture, tourism and regional identity in an all-around education centre.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The old farmhouse underwent a metamorphosis whereby the farmhouse was dismantled and a volume of glass and steel was constructed all-around to maximalise the flexibility and shared use of space.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Guarding the balance of the centre with the surroundings was one of the challenges of the design. The goal was to design a generous building that could provide every user with the necessary comfort in all weather conditions.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The greenhouse serves as an unheated “in-between” space. The charm of the building is the layering of the old and new structures and communication with its surroundings by making a design in which every façade has its own perspective on de surroundings and vice versa.  

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Project location

Address:Gooik, Belgium

jo taillieu architecten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureBelgium
Cite: "Paddenbroek Education Centre / jo taillieu architecten" 22 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958845/paddenbroek-education-centre-jo-taillieu-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

