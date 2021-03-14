Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. AKN Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

AKN Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this project
AKN Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Day Care
Akiruno, Japan
  • Architects:HIBINOSEKKEI
  • City:Akiruno
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. This is a facility which has two functions. One is a training center of Montessori education for 0-3 babies and the other is a playing hall for children of the nursery next to this facility. More than half of area in Akiruno is forest. So, this facility was designed with the concept ‘Forest House in Akiruno’, for both children and adults to cultivate their rich sensitivity and independence through feeling nature.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

This building consists of two square-shaped buildings simply designed with wood, and there are columns and beams arranged at equal intervals. Not only these structure supports the building and also when adults use this building as a Montessori training center, these columns and beams can be marks to measure the length and width.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Moreover, columns can be an element for children’s play like running around the columns, hiding, or sitting tightly with friends between the columns. At childcare support room next to the entrance, the wooden board is set, which is used as a bookshelf too. By using timbers which come from forest, people can feel like in the forest and it stimulates their sensitivity. In such a simple but sensuous space, children can enjoy playing and learning with independence.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

The childcare support room is open for neighbors as well. On the wall and ceiling, local timbers are used without any artificial coatings. People can keel and know wood’s aging and real texture. The café counter is designed with piled local timbers for children and adults to know the local things in enjoying the café time.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

In these ways, here ‘Forest House in Akiruno’ is a house for children, staffs and neighbors. And in a sensuous space with natural local wood, people learn nature, cultivate their sensitivity and independence, and the mind to take good care of things.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Akiruno, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan
Cite: "AKN Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 14 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958475/akn-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream