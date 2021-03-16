Matta Sur Community Health Center / Luis Vidal + Arquitectos

+ 29

Design Team: David Ávila, Bernat Burguera, Valentina Chisci, José Ignacio Comparini, Sebastián Cruz, Marta Cumellas, Juan Francisco Letelier, Arturo López-Bachiller, Carlos Maldonado, Concha Millán, Enrique Pérez, Patricia Plath, Raúl Rosado, Santiago Sánchez, Paola Seguel, Encarnación Serna, Cecilia Rodríguez, Patricio Fuentealba, Óscar Torrejón, Italo Veas, Luis Vidal

City: Santiago

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The city that takes good care of its cultural heritage is the city that listens to its past without neglecting its future. This delicate balance between memory and contemporaneity is what a perdurable architecture, committed to contributing to society, provides. Those are the cornerstones for the Matta Sur Complex. And this is Luis Vidal + architects approach to what responsible design means: A contribution to the social dialogue with an environmental commitment. The result is an unprecedented building refurbishment that gives back to the city of Santiago de Chile one of its most iconic constructions. Past, present, and future merge in a building that combines modernity with tradition, technology with sustainability, innovation with respect for the city’s heritage.

The Matta Sur Complex consists of two buildings located within the same plot: the former Metropolitan Lyceum of Santiago, built in 1891, and restored to host social uses such as a nursery school, a gym, or an auditorium; and a new-build construction which will accommodate a CESFAM (a Public Primary Healthcare Center). Both buildings have a total built area of 5,500 m2 that will give support to a community of more than 30,000 users. Along with these buildings and articulating them, there’s the public plaza, located in the centre of the plot, that provides the community with an open space to promote social encounters, thus becoming the heart of the project. Luis Vidal + architects accepted the challenge of, on the one hand, restoring this historic building, and on the other, designing a new-build construction that integrates harmoniously into the whole. Therefore, our new interventions aim to translate the most singular elements of the preexisting building but using a contemporary, austere language that does not compete with the historic building style but enhances it.

A careful analysis of the preexisting building, combined with a delicate and conscious design that involves materiality, spatiality, functionality, rhythm, sustainability, façade studies, and light are the key aspects of the proposal. As a result, Luis Vidal + architects achieve its goal: to retrieve and reveal the building´s original architectural and aesthetic value, while establishing a dialogue between the historic building and the new.