Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. United States
  5. Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact / Ennead Architects + Bora Architects

Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact / Ennead Architects + Bora Architects

Save this project
Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact / Ennead Architects + Bora Architects

© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center, University, Sustainability
Eugene, United States
  • Lead Architects:Design Partner Todd Schliemann and Management Partner Don Weinreich led the Ennead team and John O’Toole and Tom Bauer led the Bora team.
  • City:Eugene
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. The Knight Campus’s transformative, the human-centered design will support researchers as they advance the initiative’s mission to shorten the timeline between discovery, development, and deployment of innovations that will have a positive societal impact.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

The Knight Campus encourages collaboration among researchers from a wide variety of scientific fields and is designed to create greater interactions between them in an environment that prioritizes wellness and optimizes human performance. The building’s massing reinforces the notion of community. The Knight Campus features two L-shaped towers that face each other to cradle an elevated terrace and courtyard, joined above by a transparent connector. A translucent canopy over the terrace offers protection during the rain, while providing a light-filled outdoor environment to relax, socialize, and connect with nature. The northern sides of the two towers, which fold into the courtyard and terrace, embrace simplicity in a glass curtain wall system that reveals the building structure.

Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

Open, variably scaled workspaces distributed throughout the facility allow research groups to leave their labs and take advantage of different communal environments. The two upper floors of the facility contain interdisciplinary research neighborhoods which bring experimental and computational research together. A 21-foot floor-to-floor height allows for suspended mezzanine structures of mass timber containing offices for faculty, creating a new level of connectivity to their laboratories and graduate students.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

The building was programmed to be highly adaptive, allowing research groups to easily shift focus depending on where discoveries lead. Transparency and open space promote communication in the labs and heighten building performance: by reducing the volume of the bench areas, fewer air changes are necessary, and energy usage is diminished. A variety of closed and open computational spaces depending on researchers’ preferences supplement the traditional bench and studio spaces. The innovation labs have been designed to be rented out by startup businesses in the area, establishing the Knight Campus as a community-enhancing institution aimed at attracting partnerships from all around the world to tackle some of society’s most pressing problems.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

The unique double-skin façade signals a connection to the Oregon landscape. Sunlight floods the interior through skin of folded glass panels, emulating water cascading over rock formations and offering views that invite the outdoors inside. High-performance glass shades the lab and office spaces to reduce solar heat gains, improve visual comfort, and emphasize transparency, while putting both nature and science on display. At each of the main entry points, embossed stainless steel walls reflect light from adjacent water features, referencing the nearby Willamette River. The building utilizes cross-laminated timber, connecting with the surrounding environment as well as the local economy. The highly efficient and sustainable campus is on track to be certified LEED Gold.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
Save this picture!
Section - Sustainability
Section - Sustainability
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

An enclosed pedestrian bridge connects the new facility back to existing campus research buildings. The bridge has a tied arch design that is self-supporting and simple. It features two splayed arches springing from a common support point on each side of the boulevard and uses tension cables to support the bridge enclosure at its floor structure.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6231 University of Oregon, Eugene, OR 97403, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ennead Architects
Office
Bora Architects
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact / Ennead Architects + Bora Architects" 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958446/phil-and-penny-knight-campus-for-accelerating-scientific-impact-ennead-architects-plus-bora-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream