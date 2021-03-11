Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. Monolocale Effe Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Monolocale Effe Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Monolocale Effe Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Apartment Interiors
Mantua, Italy
© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman

Text description provided by the architects. A small volume, which contains the bed, is located inside the unified interior space of the apartment and it defines its own hierarchy and path.

© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman

The small volume shows some selective openings which allow visual relationships with the surrounding space. The washbasin is treated as a piece of forniture, while the closet is configured as a small textile system.

© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman
Floor plan
© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman

The walls maintain their stratification and the signs of different ages and are treated the same way, without any kind of privileges. The walls configure a bacterial view of the object, in which time’s decay has its own value.

© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman
© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman

The frames of the 80s, with the handles made of anodized aluminum, are preserved as an idea of beauty, which might be misunderstood today. 

© Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman

Project location

Address:46100 Mantua, Province of Mantua, Italy

