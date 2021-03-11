Monolocale Effe Apartment / Archiplanstudio

-
Architects: Archiplanstudio
- Area: 36 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Giuseppe Gradella with Constanza Zukierman
- City:Mantua
- Country:Italy
Text description provided by the architects. A small volume, which contains the bed, is located inside the unified interior space of the apartment and it defines its own hierarchy and path.
The small volume shows some selective openings which allow visual relationships with the surrounding space. The washbasin is treated as a piece of forniture, while the closet is configured as a small textile system.
The walls maintain their stratification and the signs of different ages and are treated the same way, without any kind of privileges. The walls configure a bacterial view of the object, in which time’s decay has its own value.
The frames of the 80s, with the handles made of anodized aluminum, are preserved as an idea of beauty, which might be misunderstood today.