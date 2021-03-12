Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese

Submit a Project Advertise
© Javier Agustin Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses, Detail
San Vicente, Argentina
  • Architects: Fabrizio Pugliese
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Broca Iluminacion, Galo Herrajes, Iluminacion Aguero, ferrum
  • Lead Architect:Fabrizio Pugliese
  • Collaborators:Julieta Lettieri, Floriana Chab
  • Furniture:DI. Giovanna Monopoli
  • City:San Vicente
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Monopoli is located in a peri-urban area with the qualities of the Pampa region landscape (countryside-like, characterized by its grasslands), within the district of San Vicente, Province of Buenos Aires.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Plan
Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The project consists of the experience of articulating two systems: a handcrafted one and an industrialized one. The roof, handcrafted, is a reinforced ceramics structural system, and the load's detour towards the support points is highlighted by a reduction of the columns from 10 cm to 5 cm sidewise.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The metallic system, industrialized, is defined by a structural grid that allows the organization of the program based on partition walls that configure the rooms within the modulation. The program is defined in two areas, public and private, separated by a flat roof and a patio that allows sunlight to enter from the north.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Section
Section
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The gap, which links the two systems, allows indirect light to enter. This operation is what defines the atmosphere of the house, given the reflections in the bricks that stain the house with a reddish color.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Detail
Detail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Cite: "Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese" [Casa Monopoli / Fabrizio Pugliese] 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

