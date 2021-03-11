Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. America’s First 3D Printed Homes for Sale in Austin, Texas

America’s First 3D Printed Homes for Sale in Austin, Texas

Save this article
America’s First 3D Printed Homes for Sale in Austin, Texas

Kansas City developer 3Strands has announced America’s first 3D printed homes for sale, the company’s first multi-home project in Austin, Texas. Built with construction technology company ICON, the housing development includes two to four bedroom homes in one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Designed by Logan Architecture, the project utilizes the Vulcan construction system to build each home.

Courtesy of ICON & 3StrandsCourtesy of ICON & 3StrandsCourtesy of ICON & 3StrandsCourtesy of ICON & 3Strands+ 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands

ICON has already delivered two dozen 3D-printed homes across central Texas and in Mexico. Gary O’Dell, Co-founder and CEO of 3Strands, notes that "We want to change the way we build, own and how we live in community together. This project represents a big step forward, pushing the boundaries of new technologies, such as 3D-printed homes." The first floor of the homes was 3D printed using ICON’s "advanced material" that aims to withstand fire, flood, wind and other natural disasters while being built in a matter of weeks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands

Located in East Austin, the homes included covered front porches, covered parking, open concept floor plans, vaulted master bedrooms, an office and bedrooms, and minimalist interiors. Austin-based designer Claire Zinnecker joined the project to design the interiors’ finishes and fixture selection. Her approach centered on natural woods, metal finishes and earthy tile colors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands
Courtesy of ICON & 3Strands

Dubbed the East 17th St Residences, the development looks to the future of homebuilding for the mass market. Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON, noted that, "There is an extreme lack of housing that has left us with problems around supply, sustainability, resiliency, affordability and design options. With ICON’s 3D printing technology, we anticipate more high-velocity progress in the years ahead to help bring housing and construction into the modern world and in-line with humanity’s highest hopes."

News via 3Strands

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "America’s First 3D Printed Homes for Sale in Austin, Texas" 11 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958376/americas-first-3d-printed-homes-for-sale-in-austin-texas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream