America’s First 3D Printed Homes for Sale in Austin, Texas

Kansas City developer 3Strands has announced America’s first 3D printed homes for sale, the company’s first multi-home project in Austin, Texas. Built with construction technology company ICON, the housing development includes two to four bedroom homes in one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Designed by Logan Architecture, the project utilizes the Vulcan construction system to build each home.

ICON has already delivered two dozen 3D-printed homes across central Texas and in Mexico. Gary O’Dell, Co-founder and CEO of 3Strands, notes that "We want to change the way we build, own and how we live in community together. This project represents a big step forward, pushing the boundaries of new technologies, such as 3D-printed homes." The first floor of the homes was 3D printed using ICON’s "advanced material" that aims to withstand fire, flood, wind and other natural disasters while being built in a matter of weeks.

Located in East Austin, the homes included covered front porches, covered parking, open concept floor plans, vaulted master bedrooms, an office and bedrooms, and minimalist interiors. Austin-based designer Claire Zinnecker joined the project to design the interiors’ finishes and fixture selection. Her approach centered on natural woods, metal finishes and earthy tile colors.

Dubbed the East 17th St Residences, the development looks to the future of homebuilding for the mass market. Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON, noted that, "There is an extreme lack of housing that has left us with problems around supply, sustainability, resiliency, affordability and design options. With ICON’s 3D printing technology, we anticipate more high-velocity progress in the years ahead to help bring housing and construction into the modern world and in-line with humanity’s highest hopes."

News via 3Strands