Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Chile
  5. Merino Wool Center / Demo Arquitectos

Merino Wool Center / Demo Arquitectos

Save this project
Merino Wool Center / Demo Arquitectos

© Javier Araneda© Javier Araneda© Javier Araneda© Javier Araneda+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Museums & Exhibit, Offices, Other Structures
Marchihue, Chile
  • Architects: Demo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3660 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Araneda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Danpal, Maestranza Matec, Timber Ingenería y Construccion, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Antonio Riquelme, Juan José Mena
  • Design Team:Antonio Riquelme, Juan José Mena
  • City:Marchihue
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of the design and builds of the ‘merino wool center’ pavilion in Marchigue, Chile. It was initially commissioned by a community of artisan women, ‘agrupación de artesanas ruta de la Lana merino’ among a region that draws upon a long-standing tradition and culture of merino wool weaving and knitting.

Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The timber pavilion will exhibit the group’s work together with the artisanal production process of merino wool and will offer a space for the sale of finished products for visitors.

Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The merino wool center introduces a space in which local artisans can explain the process of their work. this includes the storage of the raw material through the whole process until the final handcrafted product is ready to be sold. The building is designed with a linear programmatic layout, organizing the process stages in order to show visitors the production step by step from its point of origin.

Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The merino wool center is designed as a timber structure atop a concrete plinth which compensates for the sloping terrain. The structure is fabricated of laminated wood, processed in a CNC carving machine.

Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The architectural language of the building recalls the authentic rural constructions from the region, expressed as long wooden structures with wide eaves that help resist high temperatures in summer and winter rainy days. for the outer cladding, high-density polycarbonate panels were used. This material helps to evenly distribute natural light for working and exhibitions. also, by being semi-translucent, the lighting makes the building stand out as a landmark in the landscape. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Marchihue, Colchagua Valley, O'Higgins, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Demo Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitOfficesOtherOther StructuresChile
Cite: "Merino Wool Center / Demo Arquitectos" [Centro de Lana Merino / Demo Arquitectos] 04 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957949/merino-wool-center-demo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream