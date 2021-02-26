Doctor House / Tan Lik Lam Architects

+ 14

Project Architect : Agus Ekoprasetyo, Romi Aprianda

Junior Architect : Made Nuradi Kerta

Assistant Architect : Maman Lesmana

Clients: Franky Supriady

Contractor : Anton Santoso

Structure Consultant : Hermanto Subagijo

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a dense urban neighborhood near downtown Bandung, Indonesia, the house’s main road is a 2.8-meter wide alley, which can only accommodate one small car at a time. Thus, we tried to make the layout as compact as possible in order to encompass setbacks, openings, and courtyard for passive cooling on a 186-square meter lot. The client is a pediatrician who grew up in the neighborhood and now lives with his wife and their only son.

The main idea is to design a simple C-shaped layout around the green void. We put transition spaces on the longer west edge while maximize the rest of the spaces by foregoing extra rooms to maintain good airflow and natural light through east site courtyard. Services area and public uses such as the living and dining room are set on the ground floor. The upper floor contains private area where master and second bedrooms are at the back and front volumes respectively. A study room that doubles as a family room and library occupies the space in between.

Each bedroom is designed with small terrace that provide overhangs for the opening directed to the green space as the core of the house. To maintain privacy, we limited the façade to opaque and translucent elements that is balanced by the open interiors. The building’s composition hails attention with the boxy façade and the extended red beam, which complete the house silhouette where the voids are located.