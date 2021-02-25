Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Germany
  5. New Brick Daycare Center / se\arch architekten

New Brick Daycare Center / se\arch architekten

Save this project
New Brick Daycare Center / se\arch architekten

© Zooey Braun Photography© Zooey Braun Photography© Zooey Braun Photography© Zooey Braun Photography+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Stuttgart, Germany
  • Design Team:Stephan, Stefanie Eberding, Sophia Gurschler
  • City:Stuttgart
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The building ensemble on Oetztaler Strasse in Stuttgart is defined by the already existing Wilhelm School and the new kindergarten building. The urban context is characterised by the dense and heterogeneous residential environment and the impressive Art Nouveau school building. The existing kindergarten in Oetztaler Strasse, which was in serious need of renovation, has been replaced by the new building containing six groups. In the interior of the ensemble, an open space with old trees unfolds.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

The new two-and-a-half-storey building takes up the existing building line on Oetztaler Strasse and, with its gable roof, is oriented towards the neighbouring buildings. The dormers flush with the façade take up the design motif of the adjacent school building and interpret it with their own formal language. At the rear, the building opens up to the outdoor play area in terms of both design and function. With its red clinker brick façade, the daycare centre responds to the surroundings in terms of materiality and colour and sets a counterpoint to the school.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

Visitors are welcomed by a multifunctional zone in the entrance area, which also offers a view of the green inner courtyard. To the side, a corridor leads into the two group rooms for children under three years. On the upper floor, there is space for two more groups with their adjoining rooms, which are arranged along the garden façade with a play balcony in the southwest. The top floor accommodates the remaining group rooms. The pitched roof provides protection and security on the inside, and the light chimneys in the roof space set the stage for the play area in an exciting way.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

The surfaces of the Oetztaler Strasse daycare centre are robust and generally uncovered, conveying authenticity and haptics according to their materiality.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ötztaler Str. 11, 70327 Stuttgart, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
se\arch architekten
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenGermany
Cite: "New Brick Daycare Center / se\arch architekten" 25 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957566/new-brick-daycare-center-se-arch-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream