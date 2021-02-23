Mt. Merino Pool House / dtls ARCHITECTURE

+ 35

Lead Architect: Mark Bearak

Design Team: Lucas Carbia, Kate Samuels

Builder: GreenCore Builders

City: Hudson

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Mt. Merino Pool House was designed to create a seamless connection with the landscape of Hudson, New York. A combination of glass, concrete, and engineered wood creates a dynamic space from stock components. Three wings radiate from the central kitchen and dining area. A large 2-sided fireplace defines the main space, connecting to both the living room and dining room.

Each bedroom has an open transition to its private bathroom area, blurring the line between spaces. Large overhangs block the heat during the summer while embracing the sun during the winter allowing the home to adapt to any climate. Large glass sliding doors line the living spaces creating panoramic views outwards.

DTLS’s Open-Source initiative has come to fruition with the Mt. Merino Pool House. Their hope is to share this design freely to create an Open-Source feedback loop. Echoing the Case-Study Movement, DTLS is sharing this prototype design with clients, architects, builders, and anyone who has a passion for the built environment. The firm is dedicated to a detailed collaborative approach, making design accessible to all. Their intention is to learn from each other’s work through iteration, problem-solving, and sharing of experiences.

Just like a piece of source code, the global community is invited to build upon this prototype in the spirit of innovation. The use of this design is encouraged at a range of levels of collaboration. Whether one chooses to work with DTLS directly through the building process, or merely report back with overall constructive feedback, the hope is to improve on this design through lived experiences.