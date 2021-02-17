Final Call: Submit Your Design for the A' Design Awards 2021

If you've been debating whether to submit your work to the 2021 A’ Design Award Competition, now is the time! This is your last chance to enter your design, because the final call for entries ends February 28th, 2021. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, whether you're a designer, architect, or an innovator from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.
Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.
Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.
Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all available to winners.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.
Solar Skywalks / Peter Kuczia
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Fengyuan Original Interior Restaurant / Lili Xie and Fan Huang
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Villa AT House / Todd Saunders
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019
Muh Shoou Xixi Hotel / Shawn Cheung - GOA
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Ryad Private Garden / Fernando Pozuelo
Gold A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019
Zhuhai Shizimen CBD Phase 1 / Zhuhai Huafa Group Co. Ltd.
Gold A' Design Award in Construction and Real Estate Projects 2020
CasaPlutonia Resort / Artur Nesterenko
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019
Xiamen Marriott Hotel / Paul Liu and Hank Xia
Gold A' Design Award in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design 2019
Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
K11 Musea Shopping Mall / K11 Musea
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu and Ovidiu Balan
Gold A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
The Serpentine Stargazing Landscape / Architectural Services Department
Gold A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020
Cultural Soul Urban Design / Yun Du
Gold A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2019
Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential House / Giacomo Garziano
Gold A' Design Award in Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design 2019
HK Port Passenger Clearance Building / Aedas
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Tangxing No.5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019
Bamboo Breeze Exhibition, Communication / Chengzhe Zhang
Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019
Navigator Sales Center / Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019
Don't forget to submit your design before February 28th, 2021 for a chance to win a design award and be featured in a future ArchDaily post! Results will be announced to the public on April 15, 2021.