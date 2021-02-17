Final Call: Submit Your Design for the A' Design Awards 2021

Save this picture! Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

If you've been debating whether to submit your work to the 2021 A’ Design Award Competition, now is the time! This is your last chance to enter your design, because the final call for entries ends February 28th, 2021. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, whether you're a designer, architect, or an innovator from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all available to winners.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Solar Skywalks / Peter Kuczia

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Solar Skywalks / Peter Kuczia.

Fengyuan Original Interior Restaurant / Lili Xie and Fan Huang

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020



Fengyuan Original Interior Restaurant / Lili Xie and Fan Huang.

Villa AT House / Todd Saunders

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019



Villa AT House / Todd Saunders.

Muh Shoou Xixi Hotel / Shawn Cheung - GOA

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020



Muh Shoou Xixi Hotel / Shawn Cheung - GOA.

Ryad Private Garden / Fernando Pozuelo

Gold A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020



Ryad Private Garden / Fernando Pozuelo.

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019



Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture.

Zhuhai Shizimen CBD Phase 1 / Zhuhai Huafa Group Co. Ltd.

Gold A' Design Award in Construction and Real Estate Projects 2020



Zhuhai Shizimen CBD Phase 1 / Zhuhai Huafa Group Co. Ltd..

CasaPlutonia Resort / Artur Nesterenko

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019



CasaPlutonia Resort / Artur Nesterenko.

Xiamen Marriott Hotel / Paul Liu and Hank Xia

Gold A' Design Award in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design 2019



Xiamen Marriott Hotel / Paul Liu and Hank Xia.

Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020



Sberbank Headquarters Atrium / Evolution Design.

K11 Musea Shopping Mall / K11 Musea

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020



K11 Musea Shopping Mall / K11 Musea.

Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu and Ovidiu Balan

Gold A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020



Tuya Restaurant / Mihai Popescu and Ovidiu Balan.

The Serpentine Stargazing Landscape / Architectural Services Department

Gold A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020



The Serpentine Stargazing Landscape / Architectural Services Department.

Cultural Soul Urban Design / Yun Du

Gold A' Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2019



Cultural Soul Urban Design / Yun Du.

Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential House / Giacomo Garziano

Gold A' Design Award in Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design 2019



Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential House / Giacomo Garziano.

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building / Aedas

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

HK Port Passenger Clearance Building / Aedas.

Tangxing No.5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019



Tangxing No.5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu.

Bamboo Breeze Exhibition, Communication / Chengzhe Zhang

Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019



Bamboo Breeze Exhibition, Communication / Chengzhe Zhang.

Navigator Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019



Navigator Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2019

Don't forget to submit your design before February 28th, 2021 for a chance to win a design award and be featured in a future ArchDaily post! Results will be announced to the public on April 15, 2021.