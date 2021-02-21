Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Sweden
  5. Sjöviksskolan School / Max Arkitekter

Sjöviksskolan School / Max Arkitekter

Save this project
Sjöviksskolan School / Max Arkitekter

© Mattias Hamrén© Mattias Hamrén© Mattias Hamrén© Mattias Hamrén+ 72

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Hägersten-Liljeholmen, Sweden
  • Architects: Max Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mattias Hamrén
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hofv2, Petersens tegl
  • Lead Architect:Anna Areskough
  • Architect:Agneta Ran
  • Interior Architect:Caroline Olsson
  • Art:Bella Rune and Jonas Nobel
  • Interior Design:Caroline Olsson Arkitektur
  • Landscape Architect:Liljewall Arkitekter
  • Drawings:Niras
  • Contractor:Peab
  • City:Hägersten-Liljeholmen
  • Country:Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

Text description provided by the architects. Within the large-scale context of Stockholm’s new urban area Liljeholmen one of the city’s largest schools is situated, Sjöviksskolan. The exterior has a grandeur connecting to its context, while the interiors are intimate, rich, and welcoming. The two buildings of the school encircle a sheltered schoolyard, which opens to a nature park to the north and a small neighbourhood park to the south. The school is placed in a steep slope, which creates a souterrain storey beneath the schoolyard, connecting the two buildings below ground to a whole, and hiding its large sports hall. The souterrain facade faces the neighbourhood park. 

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

The facades of the buildings are clad in brick, coloured concrete, and expanded metal. The facades are regular with small variations pertaining to the insides. The southern facades have an added skin of expanded aluminium, which provides sun shading while at the same time hiding the exterior fire escape walkways. The double facades bring visual depth and create a play of light and shade. Sjöviksskolan is designed to be a sustainable building, with layout, spaces, natural light, and interiors with long-lasting qualities.  It is certified by the Sweden Green Building Council as an Environmental Building with Silver rating and sound materials, energy efficiency, and reliable technical solutions.

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

Sjöviksskolan is designed to let its pupils see and be seen. Transparency and connectivity between stories create a sense of security through the discreet overview. Small interior windows also help explain the large and complex building, to know what is behind the wall is both exciting and helps orientation. A large number of directions and levels have been the base of a variety of spaces, natural light, and views within the school. The long buildings and different levels have necessitated a focus on movement within the school, aiming at creating logic, safe and open logistics. 

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

The different rooms and functions within the school have been placed to create security and calm. Older and younger students have separate entrances and buildings, but meet each day in the centrally placed dining hall, while teachers and adults have offices throughout the school. Sjöviksskolan is divided into more private settings, habitats, where groups of 120 students and their teachers reside. These smaller entities within the larger school consist of a larger flowing space at its core, connecting to rooms of different sizes, functions, and characters. These habitats contain both rooms for teaching as well as toilets, cloakroom, and staff rooms.

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén
Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

Sjöviksskolan is a complex building and it is a rich sensory experience to move through the school’s changing landscape of intimate and grand spaces, colour, and light. Architecture, art, and interior architecture interact to generate belonging and legibility by using colour, details, patterns, and materials. The school´s material palette consists of wood, in-situ cast terrazzo floors, and coloured surfaces. While wood gives warmth to the spaces and connectivity to nature the terrazzo floors are the canvas for the building’s ambitious art in architecture project by artists Bella Rune and Jonas Nobel. 

Save this picture!
© Mattias Hamrén
© Mattias Hamrén

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sjöviksbacken, Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Max Arkitekter
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolSweden
Cite: "Sjöviksskolan School / Max Arkitekter" 21 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956851/sjoviksskolan-school-max-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream