World
House T / Suppose Design Office

House T / Suppose Design Office

© Toshiyuki Yano

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Suppose Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Toshiyuki Yano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Gaggenau, Miele, Vola, ASCO, Intaco, KMEW, Marazzi Japan, Matsuhita Sangyo, ModuleX, Sanei, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Makoto Tanijiri, Akihiro Hamatani
  • Clients:Makoto Tanijiri
  • Engineering And Construction:Twenty-first Century Constructions, SET UP, KAMO CRAFT, E&Y Company Limited, TIMBER CRW, Filaments, ModuleX Inc
  • Landscape:solso
  • Country:Japan
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This is a cave like place in a city. By being a dwelling in the city, yet it is closed to the outside. It secures private space while allowing access to the nature. The building has shape of a concrete box, and a gradation of light and dark in it is created by narrowing the openings.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

In summer, the space is cooled with water pipes laid across the ceiling. In winter, it gets warmth by running heated up water under the floor, and from the fireplace.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Various places are created within the house by changing air volume throughout the space. It became a cave like place, as if it had been there from the beginning.

