World
  13 Emerging Trends Highlighted at the Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021)

This year's Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021) has chosen the top emerging works of architecture in Latin America, which will be presented during the second installment of the event in September 2021 in Pamplona, Spain.

The panel of judges for this years biennial included Juan Miguel Otxotorena Elizegi (president), José Ángel Medina Murua, José Manuel Pozo Municio, Francisco Mangado Beloqui, Efrén Munárriz Clemos, Rafael Araujo Guardamino, Óscar Pérez Silanes, and Rubén Labiano Novoa (secretary). Together they selected works from 13 firms based in 8 countries throughout Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In this article, we highlight the works chosen from this year's biennial.

Argentina

Agustín Berzero

© Federico Cairoli. ImageCasa FL / Berzero Jaros
© Federico Cairoli. ImageCasa FL / Berzero Jaros
Agustín Lozada

BBOA (Tomás Balparda / Fernando Brunel)

Huarte & Pugliese Arquitectos Asociados (Gabriel Huarte / Fabrizio Pugliese)

Cortesía de Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte. ImageCarpa Itinerante / Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte
Cortesía de Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte. ImageCarpa Itinerante / Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte
Brazil

Gustavo Utrabo (Gustavo Correia Utrabo)

© Leonardo Finotti. ImagePueblo Infantil / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
© Leonardo Finotti. ImagePueblo Infantil / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Sauer Martins (Cássio Sauer/ Elisa T Martins)

© Federico Cairoli. ImageCasa de lata / sauemartins
© Federico Cairoli. ImageCasa de lata / sauemartins
Chile

Duarte Fournies (Juan Pablo Duarte Macaya / Hernán Felipe Fournies Aracena)

© Pablo Casals Aguirre. ImageCasa Vodanovic / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Pablo Casals Aguirre. ImageCasa Vodanovic / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Colombia

Santiago Pradilla

© Federico Cairoli. ImageCasa Tejida / Santiago Pradilla
Ecuador

NATURA FUTURA (José Fernando Gómez)

© JAG Studio. ImageCasa Zancos / Natura Futura Arquitectura
© JAG Studio. ImageCasa Zancos / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Peru

Andrés Solano

Marta Maccaglia (Marta Maccaglia / Giulia Perri / Raul Arancibia / Susanna Olvieri)

Cortesía de Marta Maccaglia, Paulo Afonso, Piers Blake. ImageAula Multifuncional Mazaronkiari / Marta Maccaglia + Paulo Afonso
Cortesía de Marta Maccaglia, Paulo Afonso, Piers Blake. ImageAula Multifuncional Mazaronkiari / Marta Maccaglia + Paulo Afonso
Paraguay

BFA BERGER FAVILLI ARQS (Nicolás Berger / Giacomo Favilli)

Uruguay

Tatú Arquitectura (Leandro Alegre / Horacio Goday / Martin Olivera / Lucia Arce / Lucas Cardona / Lucia Martinotti / Florencia Mastropierro)

The Biennial of Latin American Architecture BAL is organized by AREA with the help of the Pamplona city council, the Vasco-Navarro College of Architects, the Universidad de Navarra, the government of Navarra, and the Spanish Ministry of Public Works.

Fabian Dejtiar
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "13 Emerging Trends Highlighted at the Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021)" [13 Prácticas emergentes seleccionadas para la Bienal de Arquitectura Latinoamericana (BAL 2021)] 14 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

