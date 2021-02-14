13 Emerging Trends Highlighted at the Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021)

This year's Biennial of Latin American Architecture (BAL 2021) has chosen the top emerging works of architecture in Latin America, which will be presented during the second installment of the event in September 2021 in Pamplona, Spain.
The panel of judges for this years biennial included Juan Miguel Otxotorena Elizegi (president), José Ángel Medina Murua, José Manuel Pozo Municio, Francisco Mangado Beloqui, Efrén Munárriz Clemos, Rafael Araujo Guardamino, Óscar Pérez Silanes, and Rubén Labiano Novoa (secretary). Together they selected works from 13 firms based in 8 countries throughout Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
In this article, we highlight the works chosen from this year's biennial.
Argentina
Agustín Berzero
Agustín Lozada
BBOA (Tomás Balparda / Fernando Brunel)
Huarte & Pugliese Arquitectos Asociados (Gabriel Huarte / Fabrizio Pugliese)
Brazil
Gustavo Utrabo (Gustavo Correia Utrabo)
Sauer Martins (Cássio Sauer/ Elisa T Martins)
Chile
Duarte Fournies (Juan Pablo Duarte Macaya / Hernán Felipe Fournies Aracena)
Colombia
Santiago Pradilla
Ecuador
NATURA FUTURA (José Fernando Gómez)
Peru
Andrés Solano
Marta Maccaglia (Marta Maccaglia / Giulia Perri / Raul Arancibia / Susanna Olvieri)
Paraguay
BFA BERGER FAVILLI ARQS (Nicolás Berger / Giacomo Favilli)
Uruguay
Tatú Arquitectura (Leandro Alegre / Horacio Goday / Martin Olivera / Lucia Arce / Lucas Cardona / Lucia Martinotti / Florencia Mastropierro)
The Biennial of Latin American Architecture BAL is organized by AREA with the help of the Pamplona city council, the Vasco-Navarro College of Architects, the Universidad de Navarra, the government of Navarra, and the Spanish Ministry of Public Works.