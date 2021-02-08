Submit a Project Advertise
World
Digital School Cluster / MUOTO

Digital School Cluster / MUOTO

© Maxime Delvaux

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Kindergarten, Schools
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
  • Design Team:Paulo Neves, Amélie Grand, Marina Valero
  • Clients:SAEM Val de Seine Aménagement
  • Engineering:BETOM Ingénierie
  • Consultants:Capterre, Alternative
  • City:Boulogne-Billancourt
  • Country:France
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a triangular site as part of the large “Rive de Seine” urban project in Boulogne-Billancourt, the new school group fits into a contrasting urban context. It navigates a transition between urban fabrics, by drawing a crenulated skyline along the streets it borders.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

This composite form is clad with steel panels, whose finely ribbed surface is animated by metallic reflections. In contrast, the glazed ground floor addresses the scale of the street, while preserving the privacy of the students within.

© Myriam Tirler
© Myriam Tirler
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The general organization of the school defines a compact building, with highly visible entries and clear circulation. The kindergarten benefits from a ground floor patio while the elementary school opens on a L-shaped terrace.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The prominent gymnasium occupying the western corner acts as an urban marker accessible from both the school and the public space.

© Myriam Tirler
© Myriam Tirler

The building is situated on former Renault cars factories. Its aesthetic identity refers to the shift from the former industrial economy of the site to the digital era, as the pedagogic program of the school is specifically defined around the introduction of connected technologies.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Project location

Address:56 Quai Georges Gorse, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Cite: "Digital School Cluster / MUOTO" 08 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

