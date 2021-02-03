Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Portugal
  5. Tree House / RA+TR arquitectos

Tree House / RA+TR arquitectos

Save this project
Tree House / RA+TR arquitectos

© José Manuel Rodrigues© José Manuel Rodrigues© José Manuel Rodrigues© José Manuel Rodrigues+ 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cabins & Lodges, Houses, Small Scale
Porto Covo, Portugal
  • Lead Architects:Rui Reis Alves e Teresa Rodeia
  • Structure:Francisco Salpico
  • Client:Particular
  • City:Porto Covo
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues

Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to build a tree house that affords a view of the sea. A house made of wood. However, it became clear on our visit to the site that the existing trees were not large enough to build the house as desired: with an open plan living and kitchen space, a bathroom and a space for sleeping.

Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues
Save this picture!
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues

The tree house thus became a house positioned next to the treetops. The view of the sea was an absolute condition. A storm made us aware that the structure had to be solid enough to resist the strong winds coming from the sea. The solidity of a mixed structure – concrete, steel and wood – is the principle that crystallised. The dominant element is the wood.

Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues

The structural wood is autoclave-treated pine. The exterior cladding is made of maritime plywood. The wooden floor is made of pine. The interior cladding is birch plywood. The doors and storage space doors are made of wood fibres. The window frames are made of silver fir; the outside deck of treated pine. The walls are insulated with agglomerated cork. Inside: an emphasis on smell, touch and comfort. Outside: trees so close that one can almost touch them, the wind and the sea in the distance.

Save this picture!
© José Manuel Rodrigues
© José Manuel Rodrigues

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RA+TR arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureHousesOtherSmall ScalePortugal
Cite: "Tree House / RA+TR arquitectos" [Casa da Árvore / RA+TR arquitectos] 03 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956285/tree-house-ra-plus-tr-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream