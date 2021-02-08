Last Chance: Enter Your Work in the A' Design Awards

Save this picture! Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

If you’ve been procrastinating, now is your last chance to enter your design for an A’ Design Award before the deadline on February 28. The international competition was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products" of designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

Among these categories, a selection related to the built environment includes Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems; Landscape Planning and Garden Design; Urban Planning and Urban Design; and Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design among others. The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader classifications, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design. See the full list of possible categories on the A’ Design Award website.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

Those designers who are victorious at the end of this rigorous judging process receive the A’ Design Prize, a package with benefits including a 3D-printed metal trophy, award-winners’ manual, the annual yearbook, a printed certificate, a place in the winners’ exhibition and invitations to the gala night event, inclusion in the World Design Rankings, and guaranteed publication of their work with international PR support and translation into 20+ languages.

3D-printed metal trophy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2021, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Keep reading to view a selection of winners from previous years.

Aoxin Holiday Hotel / Shaun Lee

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Aoxin Holiday Hotel / Shaun Lee. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Rotass Haute Joallerie Chongqing Store / Xiaobing Yao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood

Platinum A’ Design Award in Street Furniture Design 2020

Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad

Platinum A’ Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020

Lougang City CBD of Taihu Lake / gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Hill Wind Hotel and Resort / Huafang Wang

Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Hill Wind Hotel and Resort / Huafang Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang

Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Coast Whale Chapel / Jinyu Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Riverside Study Landscape Renovation / Lacime Landscaping

Gold A’ Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020

Riverside Study Landscape Renovation / Lacime Landscaping. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Feiliyundi Sales Center / Weimo Feng

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Feiliyundi Sales Center / Weimo Feng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eravolution Limited and THEi Students

Platinum A’ Design Award in Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design 2020

Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eravolution Limited and THEi Students. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Surely Art Space / Michael Lam

Gold A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Surely Art Space / Michael Lam. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Sissis Wonderland Reading Space / Leo Sun

Gold A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Sissis Wonderland Reading Space / Leo Sun. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Z Line House / Revano Satria

Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Z Line House / Revano Satria. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Light Portal Future Rail City / QUAD Studio

Gold A’ Design Award in Urban Planning and Urban Design 2020

Light Portal Future Rail City / QUAD Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Narvik Gondola Station / Snorre Stinessen

Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Narvik Gondola Station / Snorre Stinessen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy

Platinum A’ Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2020

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Termalija Family Wellness Swimming Pools / Enota

Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Termalija Family Wellness Swimming Pools / Enota. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Studio with Mirror Bridge / Jinrui Liu

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Studio with Mirror Bridge / Jinrui Liu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Best in Black Multi Unit Housing / Fernando Valdez

Gold A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Best in Black Multi Unit Housing / Fernando Valdez. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Fineland Heshan Community Center / Fineland Architecture and Studio Revo

Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020