Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2020

A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2020

Save this article
A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2020

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth, including over 100 award categories and having honored over 12,000 designers with an award over its 11-year lifetime.

China: Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardChina: Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardJapan: Randen Arashiyama Station Railway station / GLAMOROUS co., ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design AwardUnited States: Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award+ 15

The World Design Rankings (WDR) are sponsored by the A' Design Award and Competition, ranking countries based on the number of designers who have been granted with the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2020. Highly competitive and influential, WDR is to design what the Olympics are to sports. It aims to provide additional data and insights to economists and journalists regarding the state-of-art in the design industry. The ultimate aim of the world design rankings is to contribute to global design culture through advocating and highlighting good design.

In the current standings, China tops the list with 86 Platinum Award winners (2,272 total awards), followed by the United States with 67 Platinum Awards (1,038 total awards), and Japan in third place with 41 Platinum Awards (481 total awards). Take a look at some the previously-awarded projects below and enter for the chance to represent your country here.

China: Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2018

Save this picture!
China: Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Zhongnan Mansion Clubhouse / Kris Lin and Jiayu Yang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2018

Save this picture!
China: Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Wuhan Wushang Mall Cinema 9F / Ajax Law and Virginia Lung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture!
China: Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / Xiang Li. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: Lotus Square Art Center / Raynon Chiu
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2016

Save this picture!
China: Lotus Square Art Center / Raynon Chiu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Lotus Square Art Center / Raynon Chiu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: Shanghai Film Museum / Coordination Asia
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2017

Save this picture!
China: Shanghai Film Museum / Coordination Asia. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Shanghai Film Museum / Coordination Asia. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: The Curtain Sales Office / Larry Wen and Yibo Wang - Aoe
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018

Save this picture!
China: The Curtain Sales Office / Larry Wen and Yibo Wang - Aoe. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: The Curtain Sales Office / Larry Wen and Yibo Wang - Aoe. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

China: Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / Zhang Wei, Meng Fanhao and Xie Lei
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018

Save this picture!
China: Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / Zhang Wei, Meng Fanhao and Xie Lei. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
China: Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / Zhang Wei, Meng Fanhao and Xie Lei. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

United States: Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 Building / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2015

Save this picture!
United States: Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 Building / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
United States: Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2 Building / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

United States: Modern Lodge Residential House / Kem Studio
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2018

Save this picture!
United States: Modern Lodge Residential House / Kem Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
United States: Modern Lodge Residential House / Kem Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

United States: Polyot Restaurant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture!
United States: Polyot Restaurant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
United States: Polyot Restaurant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

United States: Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim
Platinum A’ Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design 2018

Save this picture!
United States: Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
United States: Exhale Public Plaza / Mikyoung Kim. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Japan: Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2017

Save this picture!
Japan: Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
Japan: Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Japan: Randen Arashiyama Station Railway station / GLAMOROUS co., ltd.
Platinum A’ Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2014

Save this picture!
Japan: Randen Arashiyama Station Railway station / GLAMOROUS co., ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
Japan: Randen Arashiyama Station Railway station / GLAMOROUS co., ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

Japan: Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto
Platinum A’ Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture!
Japan: Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award
Japan: Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can register here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "A' Design Awards Announce World Design Rankings 2020" 04 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954173/a-design-awards-announce-world-design-rankings-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream