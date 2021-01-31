Biophilia in Architecture: Nature Indoors and Outdoors

Save this picture! Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Photo © Lin Ho Photography

The idea of "Biophilia" was defined as "love of life" in ancient Greece. Although the term may seem relatively new, coming across as a trend in the fields of architecture and interior design, the concept of biophilia was introduced by psychologist Erich Fromm for the first time in 1964 and then popularized in the 1980s by biologist Edward O. Wilson, who studied the lack of connection with nature caused by urban life.

The guiding principle is quite simple: connect people with nature to improve their well-being and quality of life. How could architecture do that? By seeking alternatives to integrate nature – either through natural elements or techniques – into its designs.

The most common approach is incorporating natural features into the built environment. Water, vegetation, sunlight, and natural materials are used quite often. Another typical characteristic of biophilic projects is the use of organic shapes and silhouettes instead of straight lines, even though the connection with nature is not necessarily a formal one, but also a process of mimicking nature's unique strategies.

Check out the following 11 projects that explore biophilia indoors and outdoors.

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Photo © Lin Ho Photography

Bamyan Provincial Hospital / Arcop (Pvt) Ltd. Photo © Irfan Naqi

Memorial Cemetery Parque das Cerejeiras / Crisa Santos Arquitectos. Photo © Isis de Oliveira

150 Charles Apartment Building / COOKFOX Architects. Photo © Frank Oudeman

University of Florida Clinical Translational Research Building / Perkins+Will. Photo © Robin Hill

Qiantan District Towers, Lot 14 / FGP Atelier. Photo © Dmitrii Iagovkin

Qalma Building / Carazo Arquitectura. Photo © Fernando Alda

IT'S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. Photo © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia

Veolia Office / Pitá Arquitetura. Photo © Gabriel Neri Faim