Factory in the Forest / Design Unit

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit

© Lin Ho Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Offices, Sustainability
Malaysia
  • Architects: Design Unit Sdn Bhd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lin Ho Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ISEO Asia, Moonlight Industries, Trimble Navigation, WCEC Group, Zenith Project Sdn Bhd
  • Architect In Charge:John G N Bulcock RIBA, Ar Chin Kuen Cheng APAM
  • Design Team:Design Unit Architects Sdn Bhd
  • Clients:Paramit Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  • Engineering And Construction:Web Structures Sdn Bhd
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer:Perunding Eagles Engineers Sdn Bhd
  • Project Management:JLL Sdn Bhd
  • Environment Consultant :IEN Consultants Sdn Bhd
  • Main Contractor:South Island Building Sdn Bhd
  • Country:Malaysia
© Lin Ho Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Architectural competition winning entry for an electronics manufacturing plant. This site is conceived as a forest that penetrates, surrounds & steps over the building creating maximum contact with nature – green, breeze, scent, sound, touch. A canopy supported by a ‘forest’ of columns creates unity to office & courtyard while giving protection from the tropical sun. Office levels give access to roof gardens and staff are encouraged out for breaks, meetings or just contemplation.

© Lin Ho Photography
Ground Floor Plan and South East Elevation
© Lin Ho Photography
A green courtyard separates the office & factory with views and access from both. A bridge over the courtyard links the office & production & this circulation route becomes a space for meetings, breaks & lectures. The factory has views to landscape & the sky condition through full height & clerestory glazing with glazing protected from the sun by free-standing off-form concrete fins and roof louvers. Rainwater cascades from roof spouts - heightening awareness to tropical storms, to storage tanks for landscape irrigation.

© Lin Ho Photography
The plant receives natural diffused light across the entire factory floor reducing dependency on artificial lighting that, combined with chilled water floor slab cooling & cutting-edge air-conditioning technology reduces energy consumption to half that of a conventional plant of similar size.

© Lin Ho Photography
Typical Section
© Lin Ho Photography
Structure & materials are expressed; off-form reinforced concrete and steel structure, glazing and landscape. With this small palette of materials, the building explains to us what it is, what it is made of & how it is put together. The approach was to create a stimulating & meaningful working environment for all employees – the forest to be the face of the building & company. Forests, critical for both macro & micro-climates are also vital for our psychological well-being.

© Lin Ho Photography
Sustainability - From project onset, the client wanted an energy efficient and climatically responsive building. The cardinal sustainable design principles were energy efficiency, water efficiency, daylighting and biophilia – the fundamental human need for connection to Nature.

© Lin Ho Photography
Roof Plan
© Lin Ho Photography
The building is designed to shield against the hot & glaring tropical sun, while allowing diffused natural daylight to filter into the building. The office & courtyard are shaded by a louver canopy designed to provide effective solar protection during the hottest part of the day.

© Lin Ho Photography
The factory skylight design was optimized to achieve an evenly day-lit work environment. The simulations and daylight measurements in operation show that the factory floor achieves an evenly day-lit work environment without glare throughout the year. Dimmable daylight responsive LED lighting and individual task lighting ensures that the required light levels are always obtained.

© Lin Ho Photography
Second Floor Plan
© Lin Ho Photography
An innovative radiant floor cooling system works with embedded PEX pipes in the concrete slabs throughout the factory & office. By cooling down the slabs to about 21°C, this structural element of the building doubles up as part of the cooling system. The higher chilled water temperature and the water-borne cooling transport makes the radiant floor slab cooling twice as energy efficient as conventional air-conditioning.

Project location

Address:Penang, Malaysia

Design Unit Sdn Bhd
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryOfficesSustainabilityMalaysia
Cite: "Factory in the Forest / Design Unit" 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947771/factory-in-the-forest-design-unit> ISSN 0719-8884

